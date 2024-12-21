Nexigen Communications to expand Campbell County operations with $4.35M investment

Staff Report

Nexigen Communications LLC announced the company will expand operations in Campbell County with a $4.35 million investment that will create 75 full-time jobs.

“Our expansion in Newport marks an exciting milestone for us as we embrace new opportunities in technology innovation,” said Nexigen CFO J.J. Schaffer. “This new office reflects our commitment to growth, collaboration and bringing cutting-edge solutions to the region. We look forward to building strong partnerships and contributing to the vibrant local community.”

The company plans to expand its current operation in Newport, adding an AI research lab that will serve as a national resource for businesses and institutions exploring responsible AI in their organizations.

New positions to be filled will be for workers skilled in artificial intelligence, IT security, management and software development. The expansion will bring the company’s total employment to over 150 and statewide employment to 78.

“Bev Holiday (Newport Business Liaison) played a pivotal role in our process, and we are deeply grateful for her unwavering dedication to our region,” said Nexigen CEO Jon Salisbury. “We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our entire community for coming together, from state, county and city leaders to impactful organizations like BE NKY, REDI and other essential regional support groups that champion local businesses.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume said information technology has been a target sector for the region, and the announcement of Nexigen’s planned expansion and decision to stay in Norther Kentucky is welcome news.

“We’re happy to retain Nexigen in Northern Kentucky and see the company grow with a new AI research lab in the heart of Newport,” Crume said. Nexigen Labs will be a destination locally and nationally for the tech community, helping raise Northern Kentucky’s profile in the tech industry.”

Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery said having the homegrown technology company increase their footprint will draw attention to the county from the booming technology business sector.

“It’s exciting to see a locally owned technology company like Nexigen continue to invest in our community and create excellent career opportunities in a growing industry sector,” Pendery said. “Their expansion reinforces that Campbell County is a great place to start and grow a business in the tech world. The new Nexigen Labs will attract CIOs and tech leaders focused on AI research from across the country, creating opportunities that will benefit future generations.”

Nexigen is a privately owned technology company specializing in cybersecurity, cloud services, outsourced IT solutions, AI enablement and managed network support for businesses nationwide. Founded in 2003 by Schaffer and CEO and Jon Salisbury, the company is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky. Nexigen has experienced consistent growth year after year since its inception, achieving $15 million in revenue in 2023 and projecting an additional 30% increase in 2024.

For more information on Nexigen, visit www.nexigen.com