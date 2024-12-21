Kentucky awarded an addition $8.6 million for 11 new EV charging stations, including one in Hebron

Kentucky continues to make strides in the electric vehicle (EV) sector with the announcement of a fourth round of awards to further expand the state’s EV charging network, which will include a new facility in Hebron.

Six developers have been selected to receive up to $8.6 million to build 11 additional federally funded fast charging EV station, bringing the Commonwealth’s total number of fast-charging tations to 48.

“Kentucky is continuing to lead the charge on the EV front,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Having a robust charging network means peace of mind for EV drivers who don’t have to worry about whether they’ll find a convenient place to charge up. These fast charging stations are an investment in everyone who lives here, works here and visits our great state. And they will help us welcome more and more people to our New Kentucky Home.”

The stations will be along Kentucky’s interstates and parkways designated as Alternative Fuel Corridors, supporting long-distance driving for drivers across the commonwealth, as well as travelers visiting the Bluegrass State. The funding comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established under the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The awards are from the third Request for Proposals and are the fourth round of awards in the state. In total, Kentucky has now approved 48 fast charging stations from 11 developers for a total of $32.9 million in federal formula funds.

“The federal dollars coming to Kentucky are allowing us to invest in 21st century infrastructure that is supporting driver’s choices,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “That investment is quickly being realized. We’ll see more fast charging stations coming online soon, and we expect to have 50 stations open along Kentucky’s interstates and parkways by late 2026. It’s exciting to see this vital charging network take shape.”

This round of funding includes building charging stations in Bowling Green, Corinth, Hebron, Lexington, Louisville, Manchester, Morgantown, Oak Grove, Paducah, Sadieville and Williamsburg. Visit kyevcharging.comto see an updated list of all awarded sites.

Private developers must design, build, own, operate and maintain fast charging stations for five years after construction is complete. Each developer must fund at least 20% of the construction and operational costs. Each station must have at least four charging ports of 150 kilowatts each, be accessible to the public 24 hours a day/seven days a week, and work with most EV models.

In September, Gov. Beshear cut the ribbon on the first EV fast charging station in Kentucky – and the first in the southeastern U.S. – built with NEVI funds.

Kentucky’s 2024 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) last month, which included about $15 million of the $70 million total NEVI program funding anticipated to be available for Kentucky to award. The state’s available funds to date for NEVI-funded stations total about $55 million. With the latest awards, $36.6 million in funding is still available.

The NEVI program funding is expected over a five-year period. Matching private funds from developers bring the total investment to nearly $87 million. Visit EVCharging.ky.gov for more information about the program.

Governor’s Office