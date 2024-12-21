Newport celebrates retiring Tom Fromme’s 44 years of services to the city

The City of Newport hosted its annual employee holiday luncheon this week — and it came with a surprise for retiring City Manager Tom Fromme.

City officials and employees dedicate the entrance to the Newport Police Department to City Manager and former Police Chief Fromme on his retirement, effective December 31.

Fromme has dedicated 44 years of services to the city.

In commemoration, a special shadowbox was unveiled featuring Fromme’s old dress shirt from the Police Department and the name plate from his City Manager office door.

Honoring Tom Fromme



