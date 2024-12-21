Covington announces altered trash, recycling schedule over holiday week; Recycling reminders

Trash and recycling collection in the City of Covington during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day will be delayed by a day during the latter parts of those weeks.

Specifically, trash and recycling will NOT be collected on Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25) and New Years Day (Wednesday, Jan. 1) and instead be collected on Thursday of both weeks. Carts normally serviced on Thursday will instead be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s service will be pushed to Saturday.

And to help get Rumpke team members get home early to celebrate with friends and family, they will start collection at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve day (Tuesday, Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve day (Tuesday, Dec. 31). So… as a helpful tip, place your cart out the night before so you don’t have to in the morning.

Transfer station

In addition, the holidays will affect hours at the Covington Transfer Station run by Rumpke Waste & Recycling at the western end of Boron Drive. The station, which accepts bulk items, trash, recyclable materials, yard waste, tires, and scrap metal, will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Holiday Schedule Transfer Hours are as follows:

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m.–noon.

• Dec. 25 (Christmas): – Closed.

• Dec. 28 (Saturday): 8 a.m.–noon.

• Dec. 31: 8 a.m.-noon.

• Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): Closed

• Jan. 4 (Saturday): 8 a.m.–noon.

A few reminders to help reduce waste in landfills and mitigate the subsequent negative impact on the environment:

• Light string recycling: If you have holiday lights that aren’t working, you can drop them off in recycling bins at City Hall and several other places.

• Tree recycling: If you put up a natural tree, we want to turn it into mulch after you take it down. There are drop-off and pick-up options. City-sponsored drop off is available Dec. 26 through Jan. 18.

