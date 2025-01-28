34th annual Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children set for February 18

Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children is back for the 34th year on Tuesday, February 18, 5:30-10 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

This event not only celebrates culinary excellence and the spirit of Mardi Gras, but also makes a profound impact on the community by raising funds for essential care for homeless women and children.

Attendees enjoy all-you-can-eat and drink from over 50 top local food and drink vendors, a marching band parade, silent and live auction prizes, celebrity guests, music from DV8 and more.

Proceeds from the event will help provide over 150,000 meals at Brighton Center’s Homeward Bound in Newport, Welcome House, Inc. in Covington, and Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, ensuring critical support for those in need.



Founded 34 years ago by the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association, Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children was created in response to a heartbreaking tragedy in Cincinnati. In 1990, four homeless children living in an abandoned garage lost their lives in a fire after being locked inside while their father was away. This tragedy shed light on the often-overlooked plight of homeless children and inspired the creation of this impactful event.

“It’s crucial for our region to unite once again in support of this fundraiser, which has raised over $2.73M to help homeless children over the years,” said Pat O’Callaghan, chairman of the event. “Cincinnati ranks second in the nation for the number of homeless children. What more needs to be said about the need for another successful Mardi Gras – an event that has consistently provided meals for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Today, children’s homelessness remains a pressing issue in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers, donors and attendees, Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children has grown into a vital community tradition, providing meals for over 12,000 homeless children annually. This event continues to bring hope and raise funds for the essential services offered by the three agencies this event supports.

“This fundraising event is so important to our mission of working to end homelessness in the communities we serve,” said Danielle Amrine, CEO of Welcome House, Inc. “The funds raised at Mardi Gras allow us to provide resources that directly impact the lives of those in need. Events like this not only raise awareness but also bring our community together to take meaningful action in addressing an issue that impacts many vulnerable populations.”

Mercedes Benz of Fort Mitchell, The Wyler Family Foundation, and the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association (NKRA) are the presenting sponsors of this year’s event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington. Free parking will be provided this year at the Kenton County Garage on Madison, directly across from the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.



“The Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children event is making a tremendous impact on its community,” said Don Paparella, managing partner for Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell. “We get involved because we believe in making a difference for those who need it most. It’s inspiring to see how local businesses and individuals come together to support such an important cause year after year and have a great time doing so.”

For more information about Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children and to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit mardigras2025.org.

