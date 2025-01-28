Jabil in Florence is hosting career open house with on-the-spot interviews for job openings

Jabil Inc. is looking to fill more than 900 open roles at its manufacturing site in Florence. These full-time positions include quality technicians, quality engineers, industrial engineers, test technicians, test engineers, diagnostic technicians, assistant production supervisors, and trainers.

Through Jan. 30, Jabil will host career open houses with on-the-spot interviews between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (last interview at 3:30 p.m.) at the Hilton Cincinnati Airport (7373 Turfway Road, Florence).

Interested job-seekers are encouraged to sign up for 30-minute interview slots in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome. Individuals who speak English, French, Spanish, or Swahili are especially encouraged to apply.

Jabil is also looking to immediately fill assembler, operator, and material handler positions at its Florence site. Job-seekers interested in those specific roles are welcome to attend on-site interviews at AeroTeck, Inc. (600 Meijer Drive, Suite 101, Florence) Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (last interview at 3:30 p.m.) through Jan. 30

.



The Florence facility supports work in cloud and data center infrastructure for the global manufacturing solutions provider Jabil. The site’s available positions offer opportunities for anyone looking for a career in high-quality, leading-edge manufacturing, engineering, or supply chain using the latest technologies and processes with a growing team.

To apply for any of these jobs or to share this information with others, please click here. Learn more about Jabil’s Florence site here.