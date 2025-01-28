Soldiers from Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division deployed to assist at U.S.-Mexico border

Kentucky Today

President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Mexico border has resulted in soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell being deployed to the southern border.

Soldiers assigned to the 716th Military Police Battalion left Saturday to support the U.S. Northern Command. The soldiers will work with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protections.

Before leaving Saturday, soldiers received the historic 101st Airborne’s ‘Screaming Eagle’ patch.

“We are trained and ready to support this important mission,” said Lt. Col. Phillip Mason, 716th Military Police Battalion commander. “Our soldiers are committed to protecting all Americans and supporting our civilian partners in defending the territorial integrity of the United States. We’re also proud to mobilize for this mission wearing the Screaming Eagle patch, which has historical significance to the 716th.”

The 101st is one of the most recognizable units in the U.S. military. It is well known from the book and HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers,” which chronicled the story of paratroopers during WWII.

Task & Purpose reported Friday that military police and engineers from eight states are among the Army and Marine units the Pentagon is sending to the southern border while soldiers with the 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain Divisions could join them soon.

Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain have not yet been issued “prepare to deploy orders,” an official told Task & Purpose. Rather, they have been informed that if the Secretary of Defense orders the Army to send more troops to the southern border, they would be the next to go.

Trump reportedly is considering sending up to 10,000 troops to the border.