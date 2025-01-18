Better Blend set to open first Covington location with first-floor cafe inside Sparkhaus

A fast-growing Northern Kentucky brand spearheaded by the 2023 KY Young Entrepreneur of the Year will open its first Covington location inside SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s new home for entrepreneurship.

Better Blend, launched by Kenton County native Isaac Hamlin in 2018, is set to fill the first-floor cafe space in SparkHaus.

The cafe space will be public-facing, designed to inspire creativity and foster connections while offering the perfect blend of refreshments and community. The cafe will also feature a retail section to highlight local entrepreneurs and function as pop-up space.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to serve the Covington community in this unique way,” says Hamlin. “The SparkHaus mission is extra special to us. It feels like a full-circle moment—entrepreneurs fueling entrepreneurs. It’s a huge honor that we’re incredibly grateful for.”

Better Blend offers smoothies and smoothie bowls with a focus on healthy ingredients and nutrition facts. The brand was created with the goal to make it easy for everyone to eat well by offering fast, filling options that taste indulgent but don’t sacrifice health.

In addition to giving the company new inroads into the Covington market, Better Blend’s SparkHaus location will allow the brand to grow the catering side of the business.

“Better Blend has quickly become a key entrepreneurial success story for Northern Kentucky, which made them a natural fit to join us at SparkHaus,” Dave Knox, executive director of Blue North, said. “This is a big win for our tenants who will have easy access to a healthy, Northern Kentucky-based food option and the Better Blend team who will be able to utilize the startup resources SparkHaus can provide.”

Unveiled in January, SparkHaus is the result of a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority and Blue North to give Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurs a one-stop shop where they can access the resources they need to create our next community-changing company. Once complete, it’s anticipated between 200 and 300 people will use the space daily.

Construction on the project began in late-September and is being spearheaded by Urban Sites. City Studio is serving as the project’s architect.

The $16 million project has received financial support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Catalytic Fund, the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Foundation, the Drees Home Foundation, Ried Schott, Corporex Cos., the St. Elizabeth Foundation, the R.C. Durr Foundation, the Milburn Family Foundation, the Duke Energy Urban Revitalization Initiative, Fischer Homes and John Cain.

SparkHaus is expected to open in late-summer 2025.

Kenton County