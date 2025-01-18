KAM names commission to investigate ways KY can better contribute to nation’s industrial growth

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has named a “Blue-Ribbon Commission on Kentucky’s Contributions to America’s Critical Industrial Base” to develop recommendations on how Kentucky can more directly contribute to America’s industrial growth in critical economic sectors, with a primary focus on the nation’s defense industrial base.

24 business, industry, and education leaders, including eight veterans, from across the Commonwealth comprise the Commission and will recommend steps to strengthen the key economic sectors here that will help maximize America’s capacity to respond to future challenges.

The Commission is co-chaired by Dr. Jeffery P. Langer, General Counsel of Zoeller Company in Louisville, and Amy Wombwell, Co-Founder and COO of BlackBox Energy Systems in Owingsville.

“As businesspersons operating in a global economy, we understand that America’s economic security and national security are now completely intertwined. The United States faces a new set of long-term strategic challenges to its global economic and security leadership. We can successfully meet any future challenge by strengthening our country’s industrial base, supply chain, and manufacturing preeminence.” said Langer, who also chairs KAM’s Legal Affairs Council. “Kentucky is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the industrial and technological transformation that is taking shape to do so.”

“The Commonwealth has a long history as both a competitive choice to manufacture and deliver world-class products across the globe and as an outsized contributor to the nation’s industrial base and defense architecture,” said Wombwell, who also chairs KAM’s Defense and Aerospace Council. “With our diverse manufacturing economy, exceptional transportation and logistics capabilities, four key military installations, and a wide range of supporting industry, Kentucky already contributes significantly to America’s international leadership. And we can do more.”

“We are grateful that so many accomplished leaders from across Kentucky and several other states have accepted our invitation to help craft the strategies for how our Commonwealth can contribute in new, innovative ways to the strengthening of America’s critical industrial base,” said Kerry Creech, President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky and chair of KAM’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the KAM Board, I want to thank the 24 Commission members for their willingness to perform this public service. This is the kind of leadership that the business community must offer to Kentucky.”

The Commission will confer widely with experts from across the country and issue its recommendations later this year. In addition to Dr. Langer and Ms. Wombwell, the members are:

• Paula Blankenship, CEO, founder, Heirloom Traditions Paint/CamCoat • Dan Bookman, plant manager, The Chemours Company • Marcia Brey, vice president of logistics, GE Appliances, a Haier company • Jonathan Brooks, CEO, Warehouse on Wheels • Chad Eaton, director of government affairs, Nucor Corporation • Mark Erwin, CEO, Bardstown Bourbon Company • Philippe G. Garnier, CEO and general manager, Safran Landing Systems Kentucky • Hon. Chris Girdler, president and CEO, Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority • Patrick Henshaw, managing director, Render Capital • Brigadier General Jim Iacocca, USA (Ret.), former president and CEO

Knox Regional Development Alliance • Frank Jemley, president and CEO, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers • Andi Johnson, chief policy officer and director, Regional Engagement, Commerce Lexington • Venkata (Vijay) Kamineni, chief innovation and technology leader, Logan Aluminum; CEO, Metals Innovation Initiative • Charles Lewis, director, submarines Programs and campaigns, BAE Systems • Thomas Lilienthal, plant manager, Novelis Corporation • Mark Loyd, National Tax Practice Group Dentons • Dr. David McFaddin, president, Eastern Kentucky University • Hon. Clarence Mingo, vice president, Corporate Affairs & ESG, T. Marzetti Company • Darrel Perry, group manager, Toyota Kentucky • Rear Admiral Gene F. Price, USNR (Ret.), Partner, Frost Brown Todd • David Rink, president and CEO, Commonwealth Sign Company • Amy B. Spiller, state president – Ohio and Kentucky, Duke Energy Corporation

