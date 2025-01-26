Campbell County Public Library celebrates February as Library Lovers Month — and there are prizes in store

February, aka Library Lovers Month, has a lot in store across all four Campbell County Public Library branches. From scavenger hunts to the return of Blind Date with a Book and more, February is packed with fun for the whole family — with plenty of chances for prizes.

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Take Your Child to the Library Day is Saturday, Feb. 1. The Newport Branch is celebrating from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a scavenger hunt, a tote bag craft perfect for carrying your library haul and story times. (Of the latter, families can choose to either attend the 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. time.)

The scavenger hunt is a family activity. Ten signs with Cam the Lion will be posted around library sections. Each sign will include information about the section, making it a great way to learn about how to navigate the library’s resources, collection and services.

Once you’ve located all the Cam signs, win a fidget toy.

Legends at the Library

Fantastical creatures are taking the library this February. Geared for grades 5-12, the lineup kicks off with Fantasy Costume Accessories on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Newport Branch. Spend the afternoon crafting everything from potion bottles to horns to wands.

Next is the Fantasy Movie Night on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Branch. After the chill movie night, create your own castle at DIY Dragon Castles from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch.

Closing out the series is Mini Mayhem from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Cold Spring Branch. Bring legends to life by designing your very own 3-D mini-figure using the library’s software.

There will also be a month-long scavenger hunt at each branch. There will be six hidden fantasy creatures: a jackalope, dragon, griffin, unicorn and nine-tales. All patrons need to do to participate is grab a card at any branch and fill in the creatures’ locations to win a sticker sheet. You can also enter multiple times for the chance to win a prize basket.

Blind Date with a Book

Blind Date with a Book returns to the library all February long. Each branch will have a display featuring wrapped “mystery” books with details on the front. Pick one, head to the Patron Services Desk. and get reading.

Inside each book is a “Rate Your Date” bookmark. Once you’ve finished, fill out the bookmark and turn it in for the chance to win a gift card.