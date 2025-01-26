Florence council seeks citizen input on new master plan for city parks — virtual survey open

After months of research, planning and extensive public engagement, the City of Florence unveiled its new master plan for six city parks at a recent public open house. The plan will serve as a guide for Florence City Council for future improvements for years to come.

The council now encourages citizens who couldn’t attend the public event to view a virtual open house at cofparksmp.mysocialpinpoint.com. In addition to the Virtual Open House, the website includes an interactive map, ideas wall, initial concepts and draft plans.

Any questions from community members related to offering feedback for the project should be directed to KZF Design at (513) 621-6211 or abby.stainfield@kzf.com.

Unique recommended enhancements were developed for each of the six parks:



• Kentaboo Park recommendations include a new splash pad, multi-purpose sports field and shading over play areas.

• Lincoln Woods Park recommendations include a new outdoor classroom, multi-purpose court and upgraded baseball facilities.

• Orleans Park recommendations include new pickleball courts, a dog park, a gathering space, and improved walking trails.



• South Fork Park recommendations include a new adventure playground, water play area and walking trail.

• Stringtown Park recommendations include a new plaza, pickleball courts and basketball court.

• Skate Park recommendations include a new amphitheater, competition-level pump track and beginning-level pump track.



In the first phase of plan development, conducted in early 2024, the City held an online survey and hosted an in-person public meeting designed to gather feedback from residents on the parks’ current conditions and improvements community members would like to see.

The input gathered was used to help create preliminary concepts for park improvements. In July, the public was again invited to provide feedback on those concepts via a virtual open house. That feedback helped refine the concepts into a final approved plan.



“We are excited to share the final result of a very thoughtful and collaborative planning and design phase,” said Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “We worked hard to incorporate many of the public’s suggestions, and we hope the Florence community will be thrilled with the plans they helped design.”



The master planning effort included an analysis of existing conditions at each park and the development of concept plans, renderings, and cost estimates for improvements.

In considering potential improvements, the team aimed to identify features and amenities that would be most beneficial for Florence residents. With a goal of long-term enjoyment for all who live, work, and play in the area, the new master plan features enhancements that will serve the community’s recreational, health and wellness, and communal needs for years to come.

Florence City Council

