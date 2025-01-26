Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling sees increase in helpline calls amid greater awareness

Total calls, texts and chats to the Kentucky problem gambling helpline more than doubled in 2024 compared to 2023 data. The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG) believes the increase is attributable to a full year of sports gambling in Kentucky and the accompanying volume of sports gambling advertising that includes responsible gambling/problem gambling messaging.

About 20 percent (531) of the 3,240 calls, texts and chats to 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) were provided a reportable service: referral to Gamblers Anonymous, referral to counseling services or sent information on problem gambling. All contacts are answered by a trained telephone crisis-line counselor who can provide consultation and can address suicide issues.

Prior to the introduction of sports gambling in Kentucky, there was an annual increase in helpline contacts and services provided, but not at the level of increase in 2024. For instance, In 2022, contacts averaged 55 per month, with 22 contacts provided a reportable service. During the first eight months of 2023, before sports gambling began, average contacts increased to 66, and reportable services increased to 29. The average contacts in 2024 were 270 per month, a 2.5 times increase. Services were provided to an average of 44 per month, a 65 percent increase.

“Certainly, the calls, texts and chats with the helpline increased significantly, starting in October 2023 after sports gambling started in the state,” KYCPG Executive Director Michael R. Stone said. “It also is evident more people are aware that gambling can become a problem or addiction, and they are calling the helpline and visiting the KYCPG websites (www.kygamblinghelp.org , www.kycpg.org ) seeking help or information. It is not clear whether there is an increase in gambling problems or whether the problems already existed and more awareness and responsibility messaging are driving the contacts.”

The most recent prevalence statistics for gambling in Kentucky compiled prior to the start of sports gambling indicate as many as 64,000 addicted gamblers in Kentucky, and as many as 165,000 problem gamblers. Combined, those figures would create the third largest city in Kentucky or two-thirds the population of Lexington. The addicted gamblers alone cost Kentucky about $500 million in societal costs from social services, unemployment insurance, lost wages and productivity, bankruptcy, and criminal justice.

“Addicted and problem gamblers already existed in Kentucky,” Stone continued. “Now the pervasive sports gambling ads with their problem gambling and responsible gambling messages promoting the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline are displayed several times on virtually every sporting event shown on television. This is the largest problem gambling awareness campaign ever. It may be the problem and addicted gamblers seeing those messages are considering their gambling behavior may be out of control and are seeking help, or at least asking whether their gambling may be problematic.

The 2024 helpline statistics indicate that men callers outnumber women by three-to-one. Financial struggles are the main reason for the contacts. All manner of gambling activity can spur the contact, but the leading reasons cited are sports gambling, lottery and casino games. Twenty callers expressed suicide thoughts. The rate of suicide and suicide ideation among addicted gamblers is the highest among all the addictive disorders.

The issues of problem and addicted gambling in Kentucky will be the subject of the 28th Annual KYCPG Educational and Awareness Conference to be held at the Cincinnati Airport Hilton, Florence, March 13-14.

The theme is Building Toward the Future, with a goal of increasing the number of certified gambler counselors in the state. The conference is supported by the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities. For information on the conference and to register, please go to www.kycpg.org or e-mail kmstone1951@gmail.com.