Celebrate Venus, Mars, and the Moon at Cincinnati Observatory’s ‘Nearest Neighbors’ event Feb. 1

Earth’s nearest neighbors will be on display in the night sky and inside the Cincinnati Observatory during Nearest Neighbors Night on Saturday, February 1.

This event will focus on the three celestial bodies nearest to the Earth, namely Venus, Mars, and the Moon.

Weather permitting, telescopic views of this trio will be available, along with views of Jupiter, Saturn, and more.

Within the observatory, guests will find interesting talks on our nearest neighbors, along with activities and demonstrations to intrigue explorers of all ages.

“When we think of space exploration, especially human space exploration, our sights are usually set on the nearest objects to the Earth. This is especially true for the Moon and Mars, where NASA and private companies are planning expeditions in the near future,” says Dr. Wes Ryle, Astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory. “This event provides a unique opportunity to investigate those two worlds, along with the extreme environment of the planet Venus – all while the three objects are conveniently located in the sky!”

Dr. Ryle is an alum of Conner High School and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He taught astronomy and physics at Thomas More University before joining the Cincinnati Observatory in 2024.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. on the evening of Saturday, February 1.



Guests can show up any time in that window in order to participate in the variety of activities available, including carbon dioxide demonstrations related to the atmospheres of Venus and Mars, a miniature Mars rover obstacle course, and talks about past, present, and future exploration of these worlds.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children or observatory members. Space is limited and pre-registration is recommended by visiting the Cincinnati Observatory’s website.

For those that have heard about a planetary alignment or planet parade gracing our skies, this event will provide an opportunity to see Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon through our telescopes, weather permitting. Fortunately, most of these planets will be available for weeks to come and visible during any of the observatory’s regularly scheduled evening events.

Anyone looking to take a deeper look into these fascinating worlds can sign up for the Nearest Neighbors Class Series, starting with Venus on January 28, the Moon on February 4, and Mars on February 11.

Guests can register for a single course or the three course series at a discounted rate. All courses take place from 7-8:30 p.m. and will be taught by Dr. Wes Ryle.

Information and registration for all of the events can be found at the observatory’s website.

Cincinnati Observatory