Northern Kentucky Chamber’s annual Day in Frankfort set for February 19; registration available online

The Northern Kentucky Chamber’s annual Legislative Day in Frankfort is scheduled for February 19.

This full-day event provides participants with unique opportunities to engage directly with members of legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus.

During this event, attendees will delve into the legislative priorities of the NKY Chamber through meaningful conversations with our elected officials.

The day will encompass a series of legislative meetings with members of the Northern Kentucky Caucus and key Senate and House leaders.

Event Details

Wednesday, February 19 Kentucky State Capitol

700 Capitol Ave 418 Capital Ave

Frankfort, KY 40601 Event Schedule: • 7:30 a.m.: Bus arrives at Chamber Offices

• 7:45 a.m.: Begin Loading Bus

• 7:55 a.m.: Depart Chamber Offices for Frankfort

• 9:30 a.m.: Arrive at the State Capitol Building

• 10:00-11:45 a.m.: Morning Guest Speakers

• 12:00-1 p.m.: Lunch – OneNKY House

• 1:00-2:30 p.m.: Afternoon Guest Speakers

• 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Happy Hour

• 3:45 p.m.: Depart Frankfort for NKY

• 5:30 p.m.: Arrival back at the Chamber offices

Visit business.nkychamber.com/day-in-frankfort-2025 to register.