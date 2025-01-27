Vickie Kyle honored for more than 50 years of community service as she leaves Erlanger council

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Former Erlanger council member Vicki Kyle was honored recently with a proclamation and a day in her honor.

Kyle has lived in Erlanger for more than 50 years, and has done her best to give back to the community and city she loves.

Her list of accomplishments is impressive. She spent an amazing 28 years as a council member in Erlanger, 14 terms, and while she was on council, she served on many task forces and committees, including Friendship City Networking, Public Affairs, Tax Reduction, Beautification, Long Term Planning, Community Development, and Revenue Generation.

But Kyle didn’t only work through the government.

She taught high school, bringing her level-headed thinking and cheerful demeanor to many young people in St. Henry District High School and Lloyd High School. Social media recently lit up with comments from some of her students, remembering her.

“Mrs Kyle taught me Latin at, St Henry,” said Sara Scheyer-Arnett. “She was a great teacher, and truly cared about all of her students beyond just what we did in the classroom. She has continued to support me, and has been a great role model for me.”

Kyle helped to create the Post-Secondary Education Scholarship for high school seniors, and with her teaching background, she was a natural fit for assisting in the creation and helping to get it off the ground.

She also served as the city’s liaison to the Erlanger-Elsmere School Board, as well as a representative to the Historical Society.

In addition, Kyle was instrumental in helping to establish Erlanger’s recreation program.

Over two dozen people showed up to wish Kyle well at the get together held before the meeting.

Kyle cautioned people that she isn’t going away completely yet.

“You can’t get rid of me that easily,” she joked. “I will be around, on boards and committees.”

At the meeting, she received a copy of the proclamation from Mayor Jessica Fette, and the promise of a day as her day in the city.

“Today we celebrate Vicki Kyle day to honor a woman who has dedicated her life to serving our community with integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment,” said Fette. “For me, this is a full-circle moment. When I was a student at Dixie, Vicki Kyle stood before me as a council member to present a proclamation to a young Jessica La Corte. Now, as mayor, It’s my privilege to recognize her legacy and profound impact she has had on the city of Erlanger, Vicki exemplifies the very best of public service.”

Vicki Kyle was honored for a day in Erlanger, but her legacy will live on far past her.

Residents will still see her out and about, because this is her city, and she is not done doing good yet.