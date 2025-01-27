School closures over holidays, during winter storm may have slowed spread of respiratory illness in Kentucky

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Although data from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows the state is moving past the peak of the respiratory illness wave this season, many people in Kentucky and nationwide are still getting sick from viruses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

“Keep in mind, schools were closed for the holidays and then closed again for severe winter weather and so some experts think the downward trend in cases may be related to people staying at home,” said Dr. Kris Bryant, associate medical director at the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) and pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital. “We will have to see what happens to the numbers when we are back to our normal schedules.”

LMPHW says more than 4,800 cases of the flu have been reported in Jefferson County alone since the end of September, along with four flu-related deaths. The individuals who died ranged in ages from the late 30s to 70s.

“The best way to protect yourself from influenza is to get a flu vaccine. Flu vaccines can prevent many cases of severe flu, including many influenza-related deaths,” said Dr. Bryant. “A flu vaccine is recommended for all people 6 months and older, and it is not too late to get a flu vaccine.”

The latest available weekly report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the period ending Jan. 11 shows Kentucky had 238 positive flu cases.

A single dose of RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years and older, and some people 60 to 74 years of age with certain chronic health conditions that increase the risk of severe RSV infection. There is also an immunization that can help protect infants from RSV. Dr. Bryant said parents of children who are less than 8 months of age should talk to their pediatrician or primary care provider about protection against RSV.

“There is still a lot of illness circulating. Getting a shot today can protect you in February and March,” she stated. “These viruses, including flu, will continue to circulate. We sometimes see flu go throughout the spring.”

Other preventative measures include: