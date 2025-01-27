Snow won’t last forever, so plan now to allay summertime boredom with Cinci Museum Center camps

It doesn’t feel like it outside, but summer is fast approaching and a houseful of energized kids is coming with it.

The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has you covered. CMC’s Museum Camps are the perfect cure for summertime boredom, blues and brain drain. Camps go on sale for CMC Members January 29 and for non-Members on February 5.

With Camps available for grades K-6, there’s a Camp for every interest.

There’s Story Book Science, LEGO® Movie Magic, Awesome Animals and Paleontology Camps, to name just a few. Or maybe you have an aspiring painter at home ready to unleash their latest masterpiece at Little Artists Camp. Back again is Junior Chefs Camp, where Campers not only get to try their hand at basic culinary skills but also test their taste buds with their kitchen creations in the Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio featuring the Kroger Food Lab. Plus, CMC is taking Camps offsite to the Cincinnati Observatory so there’s bound to be one to fit your interest, your schedule and your area.



Museum Camps aren’t just a fun escape for kids, they’re a critical learning experience that builds on the lessons learned during the school year and pushes back on the brain drain of summer. Hands-on learning, experiments and museum exploration reenergize students worn out by textbooks and classrooms and excites them to revisit those concepts in the new school year. Plus, Campers reconnect with old friends, make new friends and fill your home with “I can’t wait to go back to Camp tomorrow!” instead of “I’m bored.”

Each Camp at CMC includes time spent exploring museums and some Camps include OMNIMAX® films and featured exhibitions.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with select four-day Camps due to holidays.

The first Camps start the week of May 27 and run through the week of August 4.



To view a complete listing of Museum Camps with more information and to register, visit cincymuseum.org/museum-camps.

Members must have an active Membership at registration to receive Member pricing.