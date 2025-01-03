Congressman Morgan McGarvey introduces bill aimed at helping veterans access healthcare innovations

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky’s 3rd District Congressman Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, has introduced legislation to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), particularly Veterans Health Administration (VHA), with authority to ensure veterans have quicker access to new and emerging healthcare innovations.

As the country’s largest integrated healthcare system with over 1200 medical centers and clinics, the VA holds tremendous power and opportunity. It serves more than 9 million veterans, has access to entire lifetimes of health data and hosts the medical training programs that prepare 80 percent of the doctors and nurses in the country.

Along with Congressman Mike Levin, D-CA, McGarvey is sponsoring the Innovation for VA Technology and Entrepreneurship (INNOVATE) Act.

“We need to do better for our nation’s veterans. They deserve the best possible healthcare but that isn’t always what they get when they go to the VA,” McGarvey said. “It doesn’t have to stay this way. My INNOVATE Act would harness the power of the VA health care system, direct resources toward innovative health solutions, and incentivize them, so VA can not only rise to meet the ever-changing needs of veterans but can emerge as a leader in the transformation of healthcare for all Americans.”

Provisions include: