NKY History Hour kicks off 2025 season Jan. 14 with Peter Bronson’s tale of how the midwest was won

Discover the untold stories of courage and survival that shaped the tri-state region as Behringer-Crawford Museum launches the 2025 season of NKY History Hour.

Author and historian Peter Bronson will take center stage on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:30 p.m. with his presentation, “How the Midwest Was Won.”

Based on his new book, Promised Land: How the Midwest Was Won, Bronson will unravel the dramatic history of early settlers who braved unimaginable challenges to transform the wilderness of Kentucky, Ohio, and Cincinnati into a thriving Northwest Territory. The tale will explore the bravery and resilience of Revolutionary War veterans and pioneers who faced hostile tribes, extreme hardships and even secret societies to claim their place in history.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

After registration, information on connecting to the Zoom session will be sent. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Peter Bronson is a newsman, editor, magazine writer, author and owner of Chilidog Press Publishing. He has written nine books, including Promised Land (2024), The Man Who Saved Cincinnati (2023), Not in Our Town (2022), and Forbidden Fruit (2020).

He started his career in Michigan after graduating from Michigan State University in his hometown of East Lansing, Michigan. Then, he was an editorial page editor and columnist at The Tucson Citizen in Tucson, Arizona. Bronson came to Cincinnati in 1992 and was an editor and columnist for The Cincinnati Enquirer for nearly 20 years. Under his leadership the Enquirer was judged Best Editorial Page in Ohio four years in a row.

Bronson has served on several non-profits and was a regular panelist/producer on the Channel 9 WCPO TV show Hotseat and also on the weekly Tucson news show Arizona Illustrated. He is the father of two and lives with his wife, Kathy, in Milford, Ohio.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum