Covington, Boone County among recipients of state grants to support historic preservation efforts

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced that 10 grants totaling $111,960 are making a significant impact toward achieving historic preservation goals in eight Kentucky communities. The grants build on the New Kentucky Home initiative and will support several educational opportunities, as well as surveys and preparation for National Register nominations.

“Preserving our historic sites is essential to maintaining the unique character of our New Kentucky Home,” said Gov. Beshear. “These investments boost economic development while helping to educate visitors about Kentucky’s rich history and encouraging communities to preserve the places that tell our stories.”

Examples include funding for the popular Northern Kentucky Restoration Weekend(NKRW). This event is in its 14th year and is free to the public. NKRW focuses on preservation education for homeowners with topics ranging from the roof to foundation, interior to exterior, energy efficiency to best practices and informational sessions like tax credits and researching historic properties.

Grant recipients in the fiscal year 2024 cycle also include:

• Bardstown: To complete the second phase of survey work in Bardstown’s Historic District. Work includes updating photos, architectural styles and types and evaluating contributing/noncontributing buildings for 115 properties; • Covington and Boone County: To host onsite Commission Assistance and Mentoring Program (CAMP) workshops offered through the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC); • Covington: To hire instructors who will train students at the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (CAHT); • Frankfort: To survey approximately 60 properties in the Montrose Park Neighborhood. These buildings have not been previously documented, and the survey project will include the development of a summary report, which will include recommendations as to the neighborhood’s eligibility for listing on the National Register; • Horse Cave: To contract a consultant to prepare and present a National Register (NR) nomination for a district associated with Horse Cave’s African American community that lies west of the current NR district; • La Grange: To support a two-part “Positivity Campaign” to educate residents and business owners in the city’s two historic districts (the Central Historic District and the Russell Court Historic District) on the benefits of living in a historic district; • Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government: To hire a qualified consultant to create a report and present on recommended updates to the current Landmarks ordinance and other local processes and regulations; • Pikeville: To host a two-day cemetery workshop as part of the Pikeville 200th celebration, as well as related promotional and educational material. The proposed workshop will take place at Dils Cemetery (PIP 4), thought to be the first integrated cemetery in Eastern Kentucky and is listed on the National Register.

Grant funding is allocated through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program, administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC). City and countywide historic preservation commissions must earn CLG designation to qualify for the grants, made available through an annual allocation to KHC from the federal Historic Preservation Fund and jointly administered by the National Park Service (NPS). Grant awards require a local match of at least 40%.

For the fiscal year 2024 cycle, adding the $74,648.24 in local matches with the grant awards brings the total investment in these eight communities to $189,608.59. CLG designation offers a way for local governments to develop a comprehensive approach to historic preservation and promote the integration of preservation interests into the planning process. To qualify, local governments must meet five broad standards, including enacting a historic preservation ordinance and appointing a qualified preservation commission or architectural review board. In addition to grant eligibility, CLG benefits include access to technical assistance from both KHC and NPS.

Kentucky currently has 24 designated CLGs. Grants in the current cycle recommended for funding were approved by the KHC board last year, and projects must be completed by Aug. 1, 2025. Funded projects and qualified professionals engaged in training must adhere to the secretary of the Interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Rehabilitation.

For information about becoming a CLG, contact Nicole Roth, Site Identification Program Administrator, at 502-892-3606, or visit www.heritage.ky.gov.

Kentucky Heritage Council