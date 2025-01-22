Sen. Rand Paul joins bipartisan legislation to repeal ban on TikTok citing First Amendment concerns

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Repeal the TikTok Ban Act, which would eliminate the TikTok divestiture law as well as ensure that any existing designation has no force or effect.

In introducing the bill, Paul said, “They tell you this is about China. About security. About safety. That’s a lie. This is about control. About fear. About silencing you. A government that can ban an app, can ban a book. A government that can silence a platform, can silence a person. Today, it’s TikTok. Tomorrow, it’s your news. Next week, it’s your voice. Some politicians think the First Amendment has fine print. It doesn’t. The right to free speech doesn’t come with exceptions. Not for apps. Not for ideas. Not for politicians who think they know better than you. They don’t ban speech to protect you. They ban speech to control you. That’s why I’m introducing a bipartisan, bicameral bill to repeal the TikTok ban. If we don’t stop this now, where does it end? To every American who believes in liberty, stand up. Speak out. Fight back. Because freedom isn’t given. It’s taken.”

Khanna, who is the main sponsor of the House version, said, “The TikTok ban violates the free speech of 170 million Americans and threatens the livelihoods of creators and small business owners. When the app went down temporarily because of the ban, I heard from a small business owner in Mississippi who saw their sales dramatically decline. It’s hurting ordinary people. Repealing the ban will help ensure that TikTok does not go dark again. I thank Senator Paul for his leadership.”

Paul has been outspoken against the TikTok ban from the beginning, saying it sets a dangerous precedent in silencing and undermining the First Amendment rights of over 170 million. His objections to the ban comes from a commitment to defend our Constitutional rights and prevent government censorship.