Covington Catholic to host Alumni Art Show and sale Jan. 25 featuring pieces from over 180 alumni artists

Covington Catholic High School (CCH) is inviting the community to a special evening celebrating creativity and talent at the Alumni Art Show Saturday, January 25, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the CCH campus.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to experience this unique transformation of CCH into an art gallery showcasing the extraordinary talent of alumni spanning more than 50 years.

The event, titled “Give a Little Bit of Your Heart, One More Time,” holds special significance as it might be the last art show curated by art teacher Tim Haders, who has over 40 years of teaching experience and has mentored hundreds of art students.

“I’m thrilled to see how the passion for art has continued to grow among our alumni,” said Haders. “This event is a testament to the enduring impact of the arts in our school community and a chance for all of us to reconnect through creativity. It’s an honor to be a part of this, and I’m incredibly proud of the talent on display.”

The art show will feature over 200 pieces of art, submitted by over 180 alumni artists from 44 different graduating classes between 1968-2024. Artwork has been submitted from 22 states across the U.S., as well as internationally from China, Germany, and Japan. All pieces will be available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis, providing attendees a chance to own a piece of Covington Catholic history. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Kathy Haders Adversity Scholarship at CCH.

“This art show is not only a celebration of the incredible talent of our alumni but also a meaningful part of Covington Catholic’s 100-year anniversary celebration,” said Alex Ammerman, CCH alumni director. “It’s amazing to see how our alumni have carried the values and creativity nurtured here into the world. This event embodies the spirit of our brotherhood and showcases the lifelong impact of a Covington Catholic education.”

