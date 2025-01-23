Welcoming a baby is an exciting time, but postpartum mental health can be tough for many new moms

By Dr. Brittney Gray

University of Kentucky

Bringing a baby into the world is often portrayed as one of life’s happiest moments. While this is true for many, it’s also normal to feel overwhelmed during the postpartum period. Mental health conditions are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth and affect 1 in 5 mothers/childbearing people — 800,000 people — annually in the United States.

What Is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders remain one of the most underidentified, underdiagnosed, and undertreated obstetric complications in the United States. While nearly 80% of new parents experience mood swings or mild sadness during the first two weeks after birth, conditions such as postpartum depressions (PPD) last longer and have a more profound impact. It can begin any time in the first year postpartum and can even begin prenatally and is characterized by feelings of sadness, exhaustion, hopelessness, or even anger. Some parents also struggle with bonding with their baby, feel unmotivated, or worry excessively about their parenting abilities.

PPD is not a sign of weakness or a character flaw—it’s a medical condition influenced by hormonal changes, physical exhaustion, and stress. Genetics and personal mental health history can also play a significant role.

How Does It Affect New Parents?

PPD is a significant public health concern which has potentially severe impacts on the individual, the family system, attachment and bonding, mother-baby interaction, and long-term emotional and cognitive development of the infant.

Fathers and adoptive parents aren’t immune either. The dramatic lifestyle changes and transition period associated with welcoming a baby can trigger depression in anyone, regardless of biological connection.

Signs to Watch For

Common symptoms of PPD include:

• Persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness

• Difficulty sleeping, even when the baby is asleep

• Changes in appetite or energy levels

• Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

• Trouble focusing or making decisions

• Feelings of worthlessness or thoughts of self-harm

If these symptoms last longer than two weeks, feel unmanageable, or feel like they are making it hard to finish important tasks, it’s crucial to seek help. Suicide and drug overdose are leading causes of death in the postpartum period. Research has indicated that nearly 80% of these deaths are preventable with the right support and intervention.

Treatment and Support

Nearly 75 % of women who experience maternal mental health conditions are not able to access the support and intervention needed. There may be many reasons why someone does not seek health for maternal mental health concerns including challenges with mental health stigma, limited resources, and limited access to mental healthcare services.

Mental health concerns such as PPD are treatable. The first step is speaking with a healthcare provider, who may recommend therapy, medication, or a combination of both. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can help manage unhelpful patterns of thinking while antidepressants may restore balance to brain chemicals.

Caring for Yourself

Self-care plays a critical role in recovery. Try to prioritize rest, eat nourishing meals, and accept help from loved ones and friends. Brief moments of relaxation—whether it’s a walk outside or a hot shower—can make a big difference.

You Are Not Alone

Experiencing PPD doesn’t make you a bad parent. It’s a medical condition that requires care and compassion. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to a healthcare provider, a trusted friend, or a support organization. Help is available, and recovery is possible.

Dr. Brittney Gray is an assistant professor in the division of psychology at Kentucky Children’s Hospital