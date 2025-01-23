Kentucky State Fair breaks records in international fair competition with 11 awards in 120th Anniversary year

Staff report

The Kentucky State Fair has been recognized by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) with 11 awards during the fair’s 120th anniversary in 2024.

The annual IAFE awards recognize major fairs such as California State Fair, Indiana State Fair, Maryland State Fair, National Western Stock Show, Oklahoma State Fair, San Diego County Fair, Sydney Royal Easter Show, and Tennessee State Fair.

Including the Kentucky State Fair, all fairs considered for the IAFE awards recorded attendance ranging from 500,000 to 1 million guests in 2024.

Kentucky awards:

• Radio: Recognized for outstanding on-air promotion and coverage. • Promotional/Advertising Poster: Celebrated for creative and eye-catching design. • Souvenirs and Commemorative Items: Applauded for memorable take-home keepsakes. • Social Media: Honored for engaging, share-worthy content across platforms. • Best Marketing Campaign: Highlighted for strategic outreach that effectively promoted the Fair. • New Division to Your Fair – Windchime Division: Lauded for introducing a new competition. • Printed Promotional Material: Cited for high-quality, user-friendly materials that successfully market year-round facility events.

Kentucky agricultural awards

• Largest Pumpkin and Watermelon Contest: Praised as an international event celebrating the largest gourd growers. • HPAI Protocol: Recognized for innovative biosecurity measures taken in light of emerging HPAI disease. • Newly Established/Evolving Program – AgLand: Commended for an immersive, hands-on agricultural education experience. • Agriculture Individual Photo, Livestock (Not Equine) – Poultry Show Photo:Acknowledged for capturing the spirit of animal exhibits through photography.

The Kentucky State Fair and World’s Championship Horse Show will take place August 14-24, 2025. Information regarding the upcoming events will be available in the spring. For more information about the Fair, visit https://kystatefair.org. Information about the World’s Championship Horse Show can be found at https://wchorseshow.com.

