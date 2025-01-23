Cupola crowning at The Downs in Independence — building to be new home for Barleycorns by summer

An impressive copper-wrapped cupola was ceremoniously lifted into place atop the new structure at The Downs in Independence Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the development of the 50-acre mixed-use project.

The building, modeled after the historic Manchester Barn in Lexington, is a striking architectural feat, containing over 400 tons of steel and blending Kentucky’s rich heritage with modern craftsmanship.



Soon, the building will become home to Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, expanding the Barleycorn’s brand. It will also introduce The Limestone, a fine dining sister to Lexington’s iconic Merrick Inn and Fort Mitchell’s legendary Greyhound Tavern. Much like the famous bourbon bar at Lexington’s Merrick Inn, a top 100 bourbon bar in America, The Limestone will follow in the Merrick’s footsteps with a world-class bourbon selection of its very own.



The cupola, a centerpiece of the structure, was manufactured locally at Fields Welding in Walton. Its installation reflects both the massive scale of the project and the dedication to quality craftsmanship that defines this new dining and event destination.



“We’re thrilled to reach this exciting milestone,” said Gary Holland, founder and CEO of One Holland. “The cupola represents not just a physical pinnacle of this project but also a celebration of our commitment to quality, tradition, and creating spaces that reflect the best of Kentucky.”

The Downs, located at the corner of KY-16 and KY-17, is a 50-acre development in Independence that will feature the Grande Nicholson Event Center, six rental cottages, a guest house, patio homes, and the second location of Spear Ridge Café and General Store. First Watch, the first location to open at The Downs in December 2024, is now serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Together, these additions aim to create a destination that combines local charm with exceptional amenities.

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse continues the legacy of Barleycorn’s, a Northern Kentucky tradition since 1974. Known for its signature Crazy Norse beer and award-winning wings, the Brewhouse’s second location in Independence will significantly expand its brewing capacity. The new facility will feature a 10-barrel, 3-vessel brewing system, enabling the production of up to 1,500 barrels of craft beer annually, ensuring more opportunities to enjoy the high-quality beer the Brewhouse is known for.



The Limestone, meanwhile, will offer an elevated fine dining experience inspired by Kentucky’s rich culinary traditions. Guests can expect the same exceptional quality and service that have made Greyhound Tavern and Merrick Inn iconic dining destinations.



“This project is about more than just building something new,” said Shane Trego, Brewmaster at Barleycorn’s Brewhouse. “It’s about celebrating Kentucky’s history, community, and the traditions that make this region so special.”

Both Barleycorn’s Brewhouse and The Limestone are slated to open in summer 2025.