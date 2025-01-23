Northern Kentucky teams go 1-2 in first round of All “A” Classic girls basketball state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart is the only local team remaining in the All “A” Classic girls state tournament after two-time defending champion Holy Cross and Walton-Verona lost first-round games on Wednesday at Owensboro SportsCenter.

Brossart took a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 57-18 win over Louisville Holy Cross. The Mustangs (13-4) will face Lexington Christian (17-4) in a quarterfinal game at 10 a.m. Friday.

In other girls first-round games, Danville Christian defeated Walton-Verona, 62-31, and Bardstown Bethlehem got past the local Holy Cross team, 70-64, in one of the closest contests of the day.

Holy Cross (18-2) entered the tournament with a 15-game winning streak, but the Indians were outscored, 17-11, in the fourth quarter when they were 3-of-13 from the field and missed all five of their 3-point shots.

Bardstown senior forward Leah Macy, a University of Notre Dame recruit, posted a double-double with 29 points and 19 rebounds in the victory. The top scorers for Holy Cross were senior guard Aniyah Carter and senior forward Aumani Nelson with 28 and 20 points.

Brossart ‘s defense forced 43 turnovers during its win over Louisville Holy Cross. After taking a 37-12 halftime lead, the Mustangs (13-4) put the game away with a 13-0 run in the third quarter.

The game’s leading scorers were Brossart freshman Kylie Smith and senior Zoee Meyers with 10 points each. Smith also had eight steals, five rebounds and three assists in her state tournament debut.

Danville Christian handed Walton-Verona its worst loss of the season behind the inside-outside scoring combination of senior center Grace Mbugua and senior guard Alaya Quisenberry, who netted 17 and 21 points. Quisenberry also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Walton-Verona shot 26.7 percent (12 of 45) from the field compared to Danville Christian’s 41-9. percent (26 of 62). The Bearcats’ leading scorer was senior guard Christy Campbell with nine points to go along with four assists.

The All “A” Classic boys state tournament begins Thursday with Beechwood, Brossart and Walton-Verona among the teams playing in the eight first-round games.

All “A” Classic basketball state tournaments

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

All games listed with N.Ky. tipoff times

THURSDAY — Upper bracket at Owensboro SportsCenter

Lyon County vs. Martin County, 9:30 a.m.

Brossart vs. Pineville, 11 a.m.

Beechwood vs. Owensboro Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville Holy Cross vs. Lexington Sayre, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY — Lower bracket at Brescia University

Hazard vs. Green County, 6 p.m.

Clinton County vs. Whitefield Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Danville Christian Academy vs. Elliott County, 9 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Ballard Memorial, 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY at Owensboro SportsCenter

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Owensboro SportsCenter

Semifinal games, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY at Owensboro SportsCenter

Championship game, 3 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Owensboro SportsCenter listed with N.Ky. tipoff times

FRIDAY

Owensboro Catholic vs. Bardstown Bethlehem, 9:30 a.m.

Brossart vs. Lexington Christian, 11 a.m.

Danville Christian vs. Metcalfe County, 12:30 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Whitefield Academy, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 1 p.m.