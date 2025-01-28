CVG airport shares end-of-year results: Increase in passenger traffic sets record for passengers served

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport celebrated another year of growth and expansion. Several airlines announced and/or launched new service, Frontier Airlines opened its CVG crew base, and new dining options opened with more coming soon.

A key metric at CVG is passenger traffic, which grew 5.4% over 2023 resulting in 9.2 million passengers served in 2024. This is significant as it marks the most annual passengers served in 15 years and the most local passengers ever served in the airport’s 78 years of providing commercial air service to the Cincinnati region.

“Our mission is to be a catalyst that transforms our region, and we are delivering on that mission by serving more of our community than ever before and continuously increasing our economic impact,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We look forward to more growth and remain grateful for the support of our community and stakeholders.”

2024 milestones:

• Passenger traffic increased by 5.4% over 2023. The airport ended the year serving 9.2 million passengers.

• CVG continued to have the lowest airfares in the region.

• Frontier opened its CVG crew base.

• SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls opened in Concourse B.

• Epic Flight Academy opened its aircraft mechanic school – an $8 million investment.

• FEAM Aero opened its second aircraft maintenance hangar – a $45 million investment.

• DHL broke ground on its aircraft maintenance facility – a $292 million investment.

• The center runway was rehabilitated – a $29 million project.

• The airport received an A+ stable rating from FitchRatings and an A1 stable rating from Moody’s Ratings for new money fixed-rate bonds. The bonds are the primary source of funding for Elevate CVG, the airport’s multi-year Terminal modernization program.





2024 fast facts:

• Busiest travel period: month of June; week before and after 4th of July

• Busiest travel days: Fridays and Saturdays

• Busiest destinations from CVG: Orlando, Denver, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Dallas

• Majority of CVG passengers (70%) flew nonstop to their destination.

• CVG now serves 58 nonstop destinations, the most routes offered in more than a decade.

What’s ahead in 2025:

• March: Frontier to launch nonstop service to Austin, Texas (AUS)

• May: Allegiant to launch nonstop service to Gulf Shores, Alabama (GUF), and Portland, Oregon (PDX); Air Canada to launch nonstop service to Montreal, Quebec (YUL)

• June-August: Alaska Airlines is expanding nonstop service to Seattle, Washington (SEA), to twice daily

• Bengals Bar & Kitchen and several other dining options, such as Dunkin’ will open.

• F&F LLC, the first development at the CVG Global Logistics Park, will open – a $12 million investment.

• Additional capital investments, including continued work on Elevate CVG.

