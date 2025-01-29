Registration is now open for Behringer-Crawford Museum’s June summer camps

Behringer-Crawford Museum is reminding Northern Kentucky families it’s never too early to start thinking about warmer days and summer fun.

BCM has announced its 2025 summer camps, designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and a love of learning in young minds. Registration is now open for two exciting camp experiences tailored to children of different age groups and interests.

Mini Explorer “C” Camp

June 10, 11 and 12

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Children aged 4-6 years old are invited to the Mini Explorer Camp, a three-day adventure exploring the wonders of words beginning with the letter “C.” Campers will have fun learning about Cats, Caterpillars, Crabs, a Crazy Chicken and more through engaging activities and hands-on exploration. Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack, and bottled water. Each child should bring a packed lunch each day.

Cost: $80 per child ($75 for additional children) for museum members; $145 per child ($75 for additional children) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM at a $10 discount.

Exploring the Past Camp

June 24, 25, 26 and 27

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Set off on a historical adventure at BCM’s Exploring the Past Camp. Designed for children entering grades 2-5, this four-day camp brings 75 years of BCM exhibits and stories to life. Participants will uncover the mysteries of archaeology, Ice Age mammals, early peoples and settlers in Northern Kentucky, local artists and much more. Through crafts, games, and hands-on activities, campers will gain a deeper appreciation for the past. The week closes in a celebratory BCM Birthday Bash to mark the museum’s 75th anniversary! Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack, and bottled water. Each child should bring a packed lunch each day.

Cost: $110 per child ($90 for additional children) for museum members; $175 per child ($90 for additional children) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM.

Both events will take place at Behringer-Crawford Museum, located at 1600 Montague Road in Covington’s Devou Park.

Spaces for both camps are limited, so don’t wait to reserve your spot. To register, call 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum