Easterseals Redwood announces Rachel Fausz as vice president of agency advancement and marketing

Easterseals Redwood has announced Rachel Fausz has joined as the organization’s vice president of agency advancement and marketing to support efforts to raise awareness and grow revenue.

Fausz will oversee fundraising, marketing, communications, and volunteer management, as well as lead marketing and development efforts for special events that enhance the agency’s image in the community. Additionally, she will serve as a brand ambassador and liaison to Easterseals National and local board committees, while overseeing the schedules and responsibilities of management-level staff in the department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to Easterseals Redwood as a strategic leader in advancing our mission,” said Easterseals Redwood President and CEO, Pam Green. “With an exemplary career and history in the nonprofit space coupled with a personal connection to the organization, we are confident in her ability to grow awareness of the important role nonprofits play as a resource and asset within the community. Her professional expertise and passion for our mission will be valuable as we continue to expand our impact across the region working daily at helping adults and children with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages, and veterans live full and meaningful lives.”

Fausz has more than 20 years of experience working in nonprofits throughout the region, and she brings extensive expertise in development and marketing to the team. Her work has spanned many sectors over the years, including in healthcare, higher education, and health and human services. As a result of her work, these organizations have realized more than $90 million in fundraising impact across the region.

“This job combines both personal and professional passions for me,” Fausz said. “My daughters attended the early childhood program at the Fort Mitchell campus making this opportunity a full-circle moment. I’m thrilled for the chance to advance my career at an organization that holds such meaning for my family.”

Fausz has her bachelor’s degree of science in mathematics from Centre College. She’s a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and has been recognized as a member of WE Lead Class 7, Legacy’s Next Generation Leadership Award Finalist, YWCA Rising Star, and 100 Wise Women.

