Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball asks for deeper investigation in housing of children in foster care

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

State Auditor Allison Ball on Tuesday said she has received information from the Commonwealth Office of the Ombudsman on 49 foster children housed in Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) office buildings and has asked the Ombudsman to look further into the issue.

“The data discovered by the Ombudsman revealed deeply concerning issues impacting foster children across Kentucky – not just in Jefferson County,” Ball said. “The data reveals children, as young as 1-year-old, are spending extended periods of time in CHFS offices. The systemic failures need urgent action; therefore, I advise launching a more thorough investigation to find innovative solutions to build a brighter future for foster children across the commonwealth.”

The Ombudsman’s preliminary investigation analyzed a sample of the 49 most recent cases involving children spending the night in a state office building over a four-month period from June 10, 2024, to October 29, 2024. The preliminary report exclusively reviewed children staying overnight in Dept. of Community Based Services offices and did not include children housed in other locations such as state parks or hotels.

According to Ball, the investigation uncovered many critical facts including:

• The 49 children spent a combined 198 days in a CHFS building. • The average stay was 4.04 days. • The longest stay spent by a child in a CHFS building was 35 days during the examination period. • Six children spent 10 or more days in a CHFS building. • The average age was 13. • Six children were under ten; the youngest was one. • Three service regions accounted for 70% of children in CHFS office buildings. • The Two Rivers Service Region had the highest number of children housed during the examined period, accounting for 13 children (26 percent of the cases) in Daviess, Warren, and Henderson counties. • Kenton County and Hardin County housed six children each, the highest number of children across all 120 counties. • Jefferson County housed two children.

Ball said there is a clear need for continued investigation by the Ombudsman’s Office to uncover the root causes and far-reaching effects of this critical problem. Since the preliminary assessment was announced in October 2024, the Auditor’s Office has continued to receive reports from constituents revealing that children are also being housed in hotels and state parks throughout Kentucky. These additional locations will be included in the full investigation.

For the full report, visit www.auditor.ky.gov.