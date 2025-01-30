NKY Chamber’s Feb. 18 Eggs ‘N Issues to look at the ‘Intersection of Business and Public Safety’

Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) for the next Eggs ‘N Issues: The Intersection of Business and Public Safety, to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South in Erlanger.

Moderated by the NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper, local law enforcement will discuss strategies for ensuring community safety amidst regional growth and economic shifts. Learn how resources like neighborhood watch programs, crime prevention workshops, and mental health crisis teams address evolving safety needs in our communities. Speakers will also discuss challenges law enforcement agencies face including staffing, funding, response gaps, and will highlight the importance of maintaining ongoing dialogue with city planners and community stakeholders.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Police Chief Lucas Cooper, City of Alexandria, started his career with the Alexandria Police Department as a patrolman in 2006. In 2014, he was promoted to sergeant and was named chief in 2019. He currently serves as the president of the Campbell County Police Chief’s Association, Health and Wellness Chair for the Northern Kentucky Police Chief’s Association and sits on the Northern Kentucky Law Enforcement Peer Support Team Executive Board. • Police Chief Jeff Mallery, City of Florence, began his career as a patrol officer in 2003. The Florence native was promoted to corporal in 2007 and then to sergeant in 2008. He assumed overseeing the Criminal Investigative Unit in 2013 and was promoted to lieutenant and returned to the Patrol Division five years later. In 2024, he was appointed chief of police. During his time, he’s held various specialized roles including serving as a member of the department’s SWAT Team for 13 years, a Range Instructor, Taser Instructor, Honor Guard member, Field Training Officer, and Accreditation Manager. • Captain Gary Helton, Kenton County Police, began his career with the department as a police officer in 2007. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and promoted to captain in 2019. During his time, he’s served as a patrol officer, field training officer, crime scene investigator, community outreach officer, and narcotics investigator with the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force. He also currently serves as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs’ Association.

“The safety and well-being of Northern Kentucky residents and visitors is a vital part of having an economically healthy business community, which makes maintaining relationships with our local law enforcement equally important,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “By providing accessible community resources and programs, and working to ensure teams are well-equipped and adequately staffed, Northern Kentucky creates a welcoming environment where current and future residents feel secure and valued. Offering a safe and supportive place to live, work, play, learn, and give back is what makes Northern Kentucky a great destination.”

During the event, Boone County Sheriff Mike Helmig will also receive the NKY Community Award. Helmig was first elected Sheriff in 1997. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

Eggs ‘N Issues: The Intersection of Business and Public Safety will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce