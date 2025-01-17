January 17, 2025
Home » NonProfit » Esperanza Latino Center to host FREE vaccine clinic for uninsured on February 15

Esperanza Latino Center to host FREE vaccine clinic for uninsured on February 15


Esperanza Latino Center at 234 W. Pike Street in Covington is hosting a FREE vaccine clinic to the uninsured community on Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get ready for a day of health, community, and celebration.

A partnerships with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Health Department is making this FREE Vaccine Drive possible.

It’s a day dedicated to keeping you and your loved ones safe and healthy, with plenty of perks along the way including free food and a gift card raffle.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic community event at Esperanza.

Esperanza Latino Center


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *