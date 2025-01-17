Esperanza Latino Center to host FREE vaccine clinic for uninsured on February 15

Esperanza Latino Center at 234 W. Pike Street in Covington is hosting a FREE vaccine clinic to the uninsured community on Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get ready for a day of health, community, and celebration.

A partnerships with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Health Department is making this FREE Vaccine Drive possible.

It’s a day dedicated to keeping you and your loved ones safe and healthy, with plenty of perks along the way including free food and a gift card raffle.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic community event at Esperanza.

Esperanza Latino Center