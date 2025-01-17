Art Lander’s Outdoors: Metropolitan Lexington Fishing in Neighborhoods lakes stocked with rainbow trout

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series on Fishing in Neighborhoods lakes in Kentucky’s major metropolitan areas stocked with rainbow trout.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) created the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program in 2006 to provide anglers with quality fishing opportunities close to cities of all sizes throughout the state.

The program currently includes 45 lakes statewide, most of which are stocked with rainbow trout during cool water months. At all FINs lakes the rainbow trout daily creel limit is five per day, with no culling allowed.

These small lakes are intensely managed, regularly stocked with channel catfish and rainbow trout. Sunfish (bluegill and/or redear sunfish) and largemouth bass populations are regularly sampled to ensure natural reproduction is meeting the needs of anglers. The lakes receive supplemental stockings if needed.

In FINs lakes the use of shad for bait is prohibited and any grass caught must be released.

The FINs program is a cooperative agreement between KDFWR and city/county municipalities. All 45​ lakes in the FINs program have a standard set of regulations that are a more restrictive than the statewide regulations to help spread the fish harvest out over a longer period of time.​

Five Metropolitan Lexington lakes stocked with rainbow trout:

• Jacobson Park Lake is a 46.3-acre lake in Fayette County, four miles south of Lexington, off US-25.

In 2025 3,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in October, February and March.

Facilities include a fishing pier and paved boat launching ramp. No use of gasoline motors allowed and the lake is open year-round with limited hours, 8:00 am to dark.

• Kentucky Horse Park Rolex Lake is a 5.6-acre lake in Fayette County. From Lexington take I-75 north to exit 120 (Ironworks Pike). The entrance to the park is a 1/2 miles to the east.

In 2025 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked in November and February.

No boating is allowed, only bank access. The lake is open year-round with limited hours, 9:00 am to dusk.

• Lusby Lake is a 2.3-acre lake in Scott County. Drive north from Georgetown on US-25, then turn left on the Scott County Park Road.

In 2025 500 rainbow trout will be stocked in November, February and March.

No boating is allowed, only bank access. The lake is open year-round, 24 hours a day.

• Scott County Park Lake is a 2.4-acre lake in Scott County.

Drive north from Georgetown on US-25, then turn left on Ky-32 (Long Lick Road), then right on Cardinal Drive.

In 2025 500 rainbow trout will be stocked in November, February and March.

No boating is allowed, fishing from bank or fishing pier. The lake is open year-round, daylight hours only.

• Whitehall Park Lake is a 5.6-acre lake in Madison County. From Lexington take I-75 south, cross the Kentucky River at Clays Ferry and continue south to Exit 95, turn right on Whitehall Shrine Road.

In 2025 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked in October, February and March.

No boating is allowed, only bank access. The lake is open year-round with limited hours.