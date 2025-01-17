Kentucky Realtors December 2024 market data signals competitive environment for homebuyers

Kentucky Realtors (KYR) has released the latest housing market data for December 2024, providing insights into the real estate landscape in Kentucky.

• Total sales volume: $999.48B, up 8.8% year-over-year (YoY), down 9.1% month-over-month (MoM) • Total number of listings sold: 3,270, down 0.5% YoY, down 7.4% MoM • Median sales price: $265,000, up 8.8% YoY, down 0.94% MoM • Days on the market: 20, Up 3 days YoY • New listings: 2,973, down 3.5% YoY, down 40.1% MoM

The Commonwealth’s Housing Market Slows During Holiday Slowdown in December

Kentucky Realtors December 2024 housing market statistics reflect a dynamic landscape as the year came to a close.

With notable changes in total sales volume, median sales price, and inventory levels, the report highlights key trends impacting the state’s real estate market.

KYR President Barb Curtis acknowledged the mixed results and offered an optimistic perspective.

“December’s housing market data demonstrates both the resilience and challenges of Kentucky’s real estate market,” Curtis said. “While we’ve seen impressive year-over-year growth in sales volume and median home prices, the drop in new listings highlights the continued need for inventory. Kentucky Realtors remain committed to advocating for solutions that support both homebuyers and sellers, ensuring the housing market remains as strong and accessible as possible.”

The combination of rising home prices and fewer listings signals a competitive environment for buyers.

However, opportunities remain for those looking to sell, given the sustained demand and relatively quick turnaround time for properties on the market.

Kentucky Realtors