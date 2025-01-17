NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative annual breakfast March 4 to feature ‘Fresh Perspective’ on success

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative (WI) invites women and men from around the region to join them for the 2025 Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, March 4, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

This community event will be a morning of networking, celebration, and inspiration.

The event, themed “The Craft of Empowerment: Fresh Perspectives for Success,” will feature keynote speaker Tia Edwards sharing how her business, Fresh Bourbon Distillery, has enabled her to craft success in business her way. March is Women’s History Month, which provides the perfect backdrop for Edwards’ story about the importance of empowering oneself to follow one’s dreams and how to overcome distractions along the way.

Edwards is a University of Kentucky alum and has more than 20 years of professional sales experience, including 18 years of top sales recognition in the healthcare industry. She is currently Senior District Sales Manager at Fisher Healthcare, a company devoted to offering products and support services to research, production, healthcare, and science education markets. She founded Fresh Bourbon Distillery with her husband, Sean, in 2017 offering a new bourbon experience, approachable for everyone no matter how they choose to drink their bourbon – on the rocks, neat, or in a cocktail.

Together, the couple has created a gold medal award-winning bourbon, operate the Fresh Bourbon Tasting Room in Lexington, and were recognized by the Commonwealth of Kentucky as the first African Americans to distill bourbon in the state since slavery and with an African American Master Distiller.

“Both women and men from around the region are invited to attend the Annual Breakfast and hear more about Tia’s personal experience as a female in male-dominated industries,” said Holly Nibert, Director of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative. “It’s all about breaking barriers for Tia, and we hope people will leave with a renewed perspective and fresh pathway toward finding success in their lives and careers.”

Following her keynote, Edwards will host a 30-minute “Meet the Speaker” session where attendees can ask questions about her professional journey.

The WI Annual Breakfast will also include the presentation of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award. The award is presented to a professional woman who has made a significant impact on the progress of the Women’s Initiative program, had career success and has been active in the community. This year’s recipient will be announced in February.

Registration for the 2025 WI Annual Breakfast, powered by PNC, is $70 for NKY Chamber members, $90 for future members, $50 for young professionals, and free with NKYP Event Pass. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com. For more information on the event, and to register, visit NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce