Gov. Beshear delivers State of Commonwealth, says state is strong, growing stronger

Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth Address to Kentucky families Wednesday and said he was proud to report “the State of the Commonwealth is strong … and it’s growing stronger.”

Throughout the address, the Governor spoke about how Team Kentucky is building a New Kentucky Home thanks to record-breaking economic and job growth. Gov. Beshear has now announced over $35 billion in private sector investment, which marks the largest investment amount under any Kentucky governor. He has also announced over 59,800 new, good, full-time jobs and that Kentucky broke its all-time exports record and celebrated the two best years for tourism. The Governor touted the state’s low cost of living, utilities and child care.

“Put simply: We’re not looking at the same Kentucky anymore,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why now is the time to reintroduce ourselves to the world, to leave the stereotypes of the past behind us and to welcome the world to our New Kentucky Home. Our New Kentucky Home is a place where the pace of business is fast, but the pace of life is just right. Our New Kentucky Home is a place where our economy is booming and our people live good lives.”

Over the next three years, the Governor promised to stay laser-focused on working with others to address the real-life worries of Kentuckians. Worries like having a good job, more affordable and accessible health care, safer roads and bridges, the best public education and safe communities.

“In Kentucky, we’ve made progress by pushing out the national noise, by working together, by setting politics aside and focusing on what is most important to our families,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Governor recapped how the administration has worked to expand access to health care, cleaner water and high-speed internet, while securing funding for new roads and bridges. In 2024, Gov. Beshear secured additional state and federal funds to speed the completion of the long-awaited Mountain Parkway. The project will provide a safer, faster commute and support economic development throughout Eastern Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear also recognized businesses and special guests who he applauded for supporting job growth or helping others in their community.

The Governor highlighted Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing, which made the third-largest jobs announcement of his administration. In November, the company announced it was moving into a 1 million-square-foot building where Kentuckians will make the large-scale storage batteries that will bring reliability to our power grid and that powered last year’s Super Bowl. This project is creating 1,572 skilled, high-tech jobs.

Elisabeth Galvin – part of the incredible mother-daughter duo who own Stellar Snacks – was in attendance and applauded for opening a $137 million pretzel manufacturing facility last year, bringing 350 full-time jobs to West Louisville.

The Governor recognized University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel and Ryan Quarles, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, for supporting Kentucky’s workforce.

When the Governor spoke about rapidly expanding access to health care across the state and record funding to support childhood cancer research, he recognized Elizabeth Turner, president of the Kentucky Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund Board.

“I got to know her, and her son, David Turner Jr., as he heroically fought a brain tumor. Now, in David’s memory, she advocates for all families impacted by cancer,” Gov. Beshear said.

Berry Mayor Keith Ison also attended and was recognized for a milestone secured in May, when Berry, in Harrison County, became Spectrum’s 10,000th community with high-speed internet in the United States.

“We know that the internet is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity for education and health care and for our economy. And I’m proud to report, we have now approved projects that will connect 80,229 additional homes to high-speed internet,” said Gov. Beshear.

When it came to protecting our communities, the Governor recognized Kentucky State Police Commissioner PJ Burnett Jr. and highlighted KSP’s seizure of more than $26 million worth of illicit drugs in 2024.

The Governor also highlighted the work being done to help rebuild lives and homes following devastating natural disasters in Western and Eastern Kentucky. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander were in attendance and recognized for their leadership throughout the rebuilding process. Jim King from Fahe, a nonprofit serving Appalachia, was also recognized for building and repairing homes for flood survivors.

Derek Darnell, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 employee, was applauded for joining over 330 of his co-workers to help North Carolina clear and fix roads following Hurricane Helene.

Finally, the Governor recognized members of the Kentucky National Guard, Sgt. Grayson Johnson and Specialist William Price of the 138th Field Artillery Brigade. Both heroically served at Tower 22 in Jordan, where a drone attack killed several soldiers from Georgia. Both received the Purple Heart medal. This year, 700 Kentucky National Guard soldiers returned from overseas deployments.

Also, during Wednesday’s speech, the Governor continued to push for pay raises for educators and universal pre-K for all Kentucky 4-year-olds, as well as a statewide talent attraction program.

He also called on lawmakers to help keep Kentucky’s momentum going by simply taking the way Kentuckians live their daily lives and applying it to Frankfort. He provided examples of how Kentuckians are always ready to help one another without asking who someone voted for or where they get their news.

“These small acts of love – they grow. The kindness we show others – it compounds,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, Kentucky, this year, let’s double-down. Let’s push out all the toxic noise we hear on TV and social media. But let’s do more. Let’s all show more compassion and forgiveness to one another.”

Finally, he urged the General Assembly to be thoughtful, even prayerful, about the bills they choose to pass this session. He talked about the recent Christmas season and the story of how God chose Mary, an unwed teenager, whom he favored above all others.

“He chose someone people in those days would judge, would look down on, would pass legislation against,” Gov. Beshear said. “To me, God’s selection of Mary is a profound statement about how we should treat one another, about being able to see the face of God in those others might judge.”

The Governor continued: “So, please be thoughtful of how legislation treats those suffering from poverty or addiction, how it treats the homeless or the hopeless. Do we make more room at our tables – or in our prisons? Do we recognize the difference between the carrot or the stick is the difference between feeding or beating? I hope and pray that God grants us the wisdom to see beyond the anger of today to the possibility and promise of tomorrow.”

The Governor was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear, former Gov. Steve Beshear and former First Lady Jane Beshear.

For the complete text of the Governor’s address, which was delivered before a joint session of the General Assembly, click here.