Schedule for 9th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament revised due to weather forecast

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

With snow expected to return to the area on Friday, semifinal games in the 9th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament have been moved back to Saturday at St. Henry High School.

The revised schedule is Newport Central Catholic (8-6) vs. Bellevue (6-7) at 6 p.m. and Holy Cross (14-1) vs. St. Henry (5-6) at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The winners of those games will advance to the championship final at 6 p.m. Monday.

The schedule for the 10th Region All “A” Classic tournaments at Robertson County High School could also be affected by the weather. The opening round games are supposed to be played on Friday with Brossart taking on Robertson County in a boys and girls double-header that begins at 6 p.m.