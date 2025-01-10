Heads up! It’s back — snow expected tonight and it’s cold; state offices closed today

Kentuckians should remain weather aware as forecasts show Kentucky could receive 3 to 6 inches of snowfall beginning around midnight in Western Kentucky and moving east across the state on Friday. Ice is not anticipated in this round of storms.

The snow will affect Kentuckians’ morning commute, primarily along the Louisville-Frankfort-Lexington corridor. Snowfall is expected to hit Central Kentucky during rush hour, around 9 a.m. EST.

“Kentucky has gotten through a severe winter storm this week without a single major injury,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We have another round of rough weather moving in late tonight and into tomorrow, so it’s important Kentuckians pay attention to their local forecasts and are careful tonight and tomorrow. Be weather aware, take it slow and look out for one another. We’ll get through this second round of storms, together.”

Gov. Beshear announced that state offices will be closed Friday but Executive Branch agencies will work from home to provide services to the citizens of the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Driver Licensing Regional Offices will be closed and all appointments rescheduled. Remote driver’s license renewal options are available online and by mail. More information about these services can be found at drive.ky.gov.

Drivers are urged to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov. For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

If you, or someone you know, is dealing with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic weather events, please call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

