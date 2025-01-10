Mayors of Cincinnati, Covington scheduled to speak at NKY Chamber’s Inclusive Impact Breakfast

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) hosts its first Inclusive Impact Breakfast: A Discussion on Regional Competitiveness on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The event will take place at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center, 3861 Olympic Blvd. in Erlanger.

Attendees can look forward to valuable networking opportunities and an engaging panel discussion with esteemed business, civic, and education leaders. This event will highlight the critical role of inclusion in attracting and retaining talent, driving investment, and ensuring the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region remains competitive in the global economy.

Mayor Aftab Pureval, City of Cincinnati, and Mayor Ron Washington, City of Covington, will open the event with a discussion on community competitiveness, exploring what sets Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati apart from other cities and communities. The conversation will highlight how collaborative efforts among all community stakeholders contribute to promoting a strong, vibrant and welcoming destination for attracting businesses and talent which, in turn, drives sustained economic growth and regional success.

Scheduled panelists include:

• Lee Crume, president and CEO, BE NKY Growth Partnership • Julie Kirkpatrick, CDME, president and CEO, meetNKY Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau • Dr. Cady Short-Thompson, president, Northern Kentucky University



“The Inclusive Impact Breakfast is a prime opportunity for business community leaders to discuss how inclusion can drive the region forward and keep us competitive with regard to the global economy,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “By promoting collaboration and highlighting the importance of inclusion, we can attract top talent, strengthen our economy, and ensure Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati remain a leader in innovation and growth.”

Registration, breakfast and networking begin at 7:30 a.m. with a welcome and featured speakers at 8 a.m. followed by the panel discussion. Advance registration is required and is $30 for Chamber members, $40 for future members, $25 for NKYP and free with the NKYP Event Pass.

To register for the event, please visit NKYChamber.com/events.

This program has been approved for SHRM credits, providing valuable professional development opportunities for attendees.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s Inclusive Business Strategies visit NKYChamber.com/talent or contact Dashai Thompson, director of inclusive business strategies, at dthompson@nkychamber.com

