Health insurance tax credits set to expire for many Kentuckians at the end of 2025

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

This Wednesday is the deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act marketplace health coverage.

Advocates say this year is even more critical for those seeking a plan, because the expanded tax credits that allowed many Kentuckians to enroll in health coverage – at little or no monthly cost – are set to expire at the end of this year.

After Jan. 15, those that haven’t selected a plan will have to qualify for a special enrollment period to take advantage of Advanced Premium Tax Credits while they still exist.

Priscilla Easterling, director of outreach and enrollment with Kentucky Voices for Health, said the state’s uninsured rate could potentially increase if families can’t afford coverage without the credits.

“I think we should all be very concerned,” said Easterling. “Without these enhanced premium tax credits being extended, we’re going to see enrollment drop off, because families will no longer be able to afford that monthly premium.”

According to research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the elimination of expanded tax credits would especially impact older adults – who tend to have higher health coverage costs.

In 2024, people over age 50 made up more than one-third of total ACA enrollment.

Easterling said in many cases, for low-income individuals making around $22,000 per year, the credits covered the full cost of their plan, and have saved Kentuckians thousands of dollars a year.

“They have been around for the duration of the ACA,” said Easterling, “but the enhanced part that was first expanded in 2021. They have, on average, saved most households over $500 per month.”

Easterling said residents can find local experts at kynect.gov to help them take advantage of tax credits and find the best plan for them.

“There are ‘kynectors’ available in all 120 counties,” said Easterling, “who can help and provide free assistance for anyone who needs help navigating Kynect.gov or trying to get enrolled in coverage.”

During 2024, more than 71,000 Kentucky residents enrolled in a plan through the marketplace, according to the health advocacy group KFF.

Nationwide, a record 24 million people have signed up for insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act, according to federal data.