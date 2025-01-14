Kentucky by Heart: Sharing a few of the great things happening across our Commonwealth recently

By Steve Flairty

Special to NKyTribune

There are some great things going on in Kentucky and being done by Kentuckians these days. I know, because I’ve personally seen many of them in action within the last year.

Some might be new items, but I’ll share a few now and plan to share others in future columns. Please allow the disclaimer that this is only a sampling of “great things”; time constraints prevent sharing an exhaustive number.

Honor Flight Bluegrass (HFB) has been a godsend for connecting Kentucky’s military veterans to those who would show them appreciation for their service. I worked last year with officials Jeff Thoke and Kelli Oakley on a Kentucky Living article about the state’s living WWII veterans. Their passion shines and the result of their work is amazing.

For its signature event, the HFB organization stages one day “honor flights” for vets from Kentucky to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials. In June, I was at Bowman Field in Louisville when HFB gave short flights on B-25 bomber planes to WWII vets. They do much more, too. Learn about HFB on their website, www.honorflightbluegrass.org, and I hope you’ll spread the word to veterans you know to help them take advantage of their free services.

During the writing of the WWII veteran article, I also worked closely with two of the state’s veteran centers, the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center, at Hazard, and The Western Kentucky Veterans Center, near Madisonville. I was impressed with their staffs for the sense of caring and dedication to the mission they demonstrate.

The James Baker Hall Foundation (JBHF), recently established by Larry Pemble, son of noted Kentucky poet/artist James Baker Hall, has as its mission “to celebrate the legacy of our great artistic heritage by providing direct support to Kentucky’s literary and visual creatives.” It has a particular focus on supporting the state’s young, fledgling artists and is always seeking venues by which it can bring people together to promote the mission.

Check out www.jamesbakerhallfoundation.org. Here’s hoping you might encourage artists you know to make contact… as JBHF might be the impetus they need to kick start their career.

I’ve previously written about the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in this space, and I can’t say enough about what they do to promote our state’s welfare. Like many friends I know, I am designated a Kentucky Colonel, but that recognition, I’ve found, is only a small part of the purpose.

The organization, based in Louisville, conducts a community service day every year, and Colonels all over the state participate. The Order is also a HUGE financial supporter of service outreaches around the state and beyond. They most recently have supported outreaches in Eastern and Western Kentucky regarding flood and tornado catastrophes.

The Kentucky Colonel Board recently approved 2.5 million for their Good Works Program and is currently receiving grant applications from nonprofits across the Commonwealth. Visit www.kycolonels.org for ways you can get involved, including donating to advance the causes they support. And don’t forget that any of us is free to nominate someone to be designated a Kentucky Colonel.

Since she established the outreach Hosea House in 2004, Teresa Oechsli has provided religious-based support for “women and children in crisis, through advocacy, education, housing, community outreach, and prayer.” Located in the Portland section of Louisville, Hosea House has helped 302 families “get back on their feet and start anew.” Visit www.hoseashouse.com to learn about the work.

At the small community of Trapp, in Clark County, there is great use of the site where I held my first teaching position. Lexington resident Phyllis Abbott established Lady Veterans Connect (LVC) when Trapp Elementary was closed after school system consolidation. The purpose of LVC is to provide “comprehensive support and transitional services for female (military) veterans… connecting over 500 women veterans with needed resources, including continual occupancy in the Thurman-Abbott House, which serves as a transitional healing home offering shelter and resources to women veterans in need.” Find out more at www.ladyveteransconnect.org.

And speaking of Trapp Elementary School, Katherine Estes, a student at the school after I taught there, has made the community proud as she is an official with NASA and helped facilitate the 2022 launch of Artemis 1 as part of NASA’a moon exploration.

There are aspirational and inspirational people all over Kentucky, and I hope to continue to shine light on them. Tell me about some of your Kentucky folks who are doing great things.