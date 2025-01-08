In bitter cold, here how to protect yourself and loved ones from hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

As Kentucky faces bitterly cold weather as part of the first major winter storm of the season, it’s important to think about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hypothermia happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. If left untreated, it can affect the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. It can also lead to heart and lung failure, and even death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that while hypothermia is most likely to occur at very cold temperatures, it can also happen during cool temperatures (40 degrees) if a person is wet (from rain, sweat or cold water) and becomes chilled.

Those at highest risk of hypothermia are older adults with inadequate food, clothing or heating, babies who sleep in cold bedrooms, people who remain outdoors for long periods and people who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include shivering, an altered speech pattern, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, abnormally slow rate of breathing, cold pale skin and lethargy. In infants, the symptoms include bright red or cold skin and very low energy levels.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency so it’s important to seek medical attention if you or a loved one experiences the signs of hypothermia.

“If you notice any of the above signs, take the person’s temperature. If it is below 95° F, get medical attention immediately,” says the CDC.

If medical care is not available, begin warming the person as follows:

• Get the victim into a warm room or shelter.

• If the victim is wearing any wet clothing, remove it.

• Warm the center of the body first – chest, neck, head and groin using an electric blanket if available. You can also use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels or sheets.

• Warm beverages can help increase body temperature, but do not give alcoholic beverages. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.

• After body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket, including the head and neck.

• Get medical attention as soon as possible.

To prevent hypothermia:

• Wear appropriate clothing, including layers of synthetic and wool fabrics, hats, coats, scarves and gloves. The best outerwear is water-resistant.

• Avoid consuming alcohol if outdoors, which can speed up the loss of heat from the body.

• Avoid activities that cause excessive sweat, which leads to damp clothing and chilling.

• Stay as dry as possible.

• The CDC recommends making a car emergency kit that among other things includes extra hats, coats and mittens, blankets, a cell phone and portable charger, water, snacks and jumper cables.

Carbon monoxide

Portable generators, propane gas stoves and ovens heated with gasoline, which are sometimes used as heat sources indoors, can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, invisible gas produced when gasoline, natural gas, propane, kerosene and other fuels are not completely burned during use. Breathing in carbon monoxide fumes prevents the body from using oxygen normally and can result in death.

Early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and fatigue. “Carbon monoxide symptoms are often described as ‘flu-like’,” says the CDC.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of about 100 people each year die in the U.S. from carbon monoxide poisoning that comes from fuel-burning appliances such as space heaters, furnaces, ranges and water heaters.

In case of a power outage, CPSC says to follow these important life-saving tips when it comes to using a portable generator:

• Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed or other enclosed spaces. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

• Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house. Don’t operate a generator on a porch or in a carport. It may be convenient, but it’s too close to the home and puts your family at risk of CO poisoning. Direct the generator’s exhaust away from your home and other buildings where someone can enter. Close windows and seal off vent openings that are near the generator or in the path of its exhaust.

• Follow portable generator instructions about electrical shock hazards in inclement weather.

• Regularly check and maintain your portable generator to ensure it will work properly when needed. Read and follow all labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

• Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature. This safety feature automatically shuts off the generator when high levels of CO are present around the generator.

Other tips to avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning include:

• Install a battery-operated carbon-monoxide detector near every sleeping area in your home and replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Replace the device every five years.

• Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement or garage or near a window.

• Don’t run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.

• Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t properly vented. Have your chimney checked or cleaned yearly.

• Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

• Seek immediate medical attention if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.