Sen. Matt Nunn officially sworn in to District 17 seat vacated by outgoing Sen. Damon Thayer

Matt Nunn, the winner in the November general election for Senate District 17 to replace outgoing Sen. Damon Thayer, was officially sworn into office on Tuesday afternoon as the General Assembly gaveled in to start the 2025 30-day legislative session.

Nunn was accompanied by his wife of nearly two decades, Ashley, and their two children, Emma and Easton, and additional family, friends and colleagues.

Chief Justice Debra Lambert presided over the swearing-in ceremony in the Senate Chamber.

“This is a special day, and I can’t thank my constituents enough for allowing me this opportunity,” Nunn said. “It’s great to be able to call them my constituents officially. I’m looking forward to the next few days, getting a feel for the legislative process and charging forward on some of the issues I’ve wanted to tackle for some time.”

