KDE, USDA take applications for Summer Food Service Program to provide food when school is out

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), in cooperation with the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA), is now taking applications from schools and non-profit organizations who are willing to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Many Kentucky families depend on free or reduced-price meals for their children during the school year. When school is out for the summer, the SFSP helps ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals to bridge the nutrition gap during these months.

The KDE encourages schools and nonprofit organizations to sponsor the SFSP and provide free meals to Kentucky children and teens in low-income areas. The USDA provides reimbursement for meals at established rates each year.

Meal sites are often located in public areas, including schools, community centers, parks, family housing complexes and locations operated by faith-based organizations. To participate, your meal service area must not be currently served by another SFSP organization.

Sponsoring organizations must be one of the following:

• A public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts).

• A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp.

• A unit of a local, municipal, county or state government.

• A public or nonprofit private college or university.

• Other private nonprofit organizations.

A brief virtual overview of the SFSP will be provided to nonprofit and government organizations on Jan. 14, from 2-2:45 p.m. ET. Interested groups can use the Prospective 2025 SFSP/Sun Meals Overview Webinar Registration Form to register for the event.

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider. Visit the USDA website to view its nondiscrimination statement.

This program is considered important by the two public agencies who are sponsoring it, because USDA data shows 676,191 Kentucky residents (15.3 percent) were found to live in food insecure households between 2021 and 2023. This includes 21.9 percent of children in the state (220,105), 10.7 percent of employed adults (211,786), and 9.6 percent of older Kentucky residents (107,206).