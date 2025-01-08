Mike Tussey: Sometimes life’s demands are heavy — and that creates dual careers

Today, as in past years, many of us have found it necessary to supplement our income in order to make ends meet. In other words, pay our bills and have income necessary to support our self or a family.

Usually, it’s apparent that the need for supplemental income is necessary and thus the need for part time employment. When this happens, the hours per week load can zoom to 50-70 per week or more.

Of course, this is predicated on availability and the understanding that precious time away from the family if there is one, will be a major concern for absence.

The real concern is that the responsibility of our primary employer which supplies healthcare, vacation, sick leave, and overtime pay cannot be compromised.

So, when accepting a “moonlight” type job it has to be with the understanding that you will have constraints that dictate your availability to employer #1.

For me, it all began in 1960 when I began at the Second National Bank in Ashland and making a pittance of $98.15 take home pay every two weeks. Sure, that was 65 years ago this month and the cost of living was much less that here in 2025. Even then, my family was that of my wife and soon to be our first born son. We just could not survive financially on my $240 per month salary. So, the decision was made to find supplemental income to boost our budget.

Fate stepped in and I was offered a job in radio at WIRO in Ironton, Ohio working weekends only.

I had absolutely no experience in broadcasting whatsoever. I took speech classes in college and that was it. I really believe that many of us have a hidden talent within our being and have no idea it’s even there. After my minuscule training at WIRO I was on my own.

Then it happened.

I fell in love with what I was doing on the air. I developed a personality I didn’t know I had under the pseudonym “Mike Todd.”

Many in the profession do it because they like a new name, but mine was because the bank prohibited extra employment. This was true even when the hours did not conflict with the bank schedule. I got by with it for almost two years until the bank found out and I was ordered to terminate it or lose my job. Over much chagrin, I resigned.

Later, I was offered a full time position at WIRO with more income per month and that began for me, a 61 year career in broadcasting.

It’s not unusual for announcers to move around seeking more money and prestige. It was the nature of the profession. By 1967, my career was booming in broadcasting. I became Program Director of WTCR and my “Mike in the Morning Show” was buzzing with great listenership ratings. Then came a salary dispute which happens in the business and just like that – I was out of the profession. Bingo!

It was now 1970 and I was sworn in as a police officer at the Ashland Police Department. Just like WIRO, I had absolutely no background in law enforcement – on the street or college training. So, the “rookie” began.

Due to superb “on the job” training, I came to even look forward going to work and working with Ashland’s “Finest”. Many of our Officers were working part time and now that I had great experience in the broadcasting profession, it was time to find part time work in or around Ashland in radio.

In 1971, Mike Todd returned to the airways at WCMI working days off. By now, due to my WIRO mentor – the late Ken Jones who had taught me the fundamentals of play by play, I found I had more hidden talent that I ever knew. Through the 70’s and 80’s while still at APD, I was calling sports on radio and cable TV.

As the calendar quickly turned, I still excelled in law enforcement with intense training in K9 service and even became APD’s “PIO”- Public Information Officer for several years before retirement.

Here again, my broadcasting and college experience in public speaking provided me with the skills I needed to perform. Over the next 35 years, you would find me behind the microphone calling professional baseball for the Huntington Cubs, NCAA basketball for NKU and NCAA Football for Thomas More College.

In fact, once in a while when you least expect it – you may just receive a token of appreciation as I did at NKU 14 years ago today. NKU proclaimed January 8, 2011 as “Mike Tussey Day” with a gift of a signed Norse Basketball at center court.



Without any doubt whatsoever, my experience, skills and knowledge of broadcasting paid a great dividend when I secured a position as a faculty member of the Ohio Media School of Cincinnati in 2016. I became an instructor teaching “The Fundamentals and Execution of Play by Play for Basketball, Baseball and Football.” My career hit its pinnacle when I was selected to call play by play of Ohio Valley Basketball at Morehead State University on ESPN+ from 2020-2022.

Looking back those long 65 years ago when I indeed was nursing those “Dual Careers” did I ever think it would lead to two tremendous careers.

Sure, the demand for performance was there and using my developed skills and training paid untold dividends.

Certainly, today there are many who perform with the “Dual Career” label and pay their bills just fine – even with the increased hourly schedules.

My advice to anyone who had decided to increase their income via a “moonlighting” position is to plan well, learn all you can, ask lots of questions and be aware of the fatigue factor which will increase as well.

In fact, show a passion for what you do, always be prepared, give that extra effort and always keep a positive attitude.

One element that you will undoubtedly feel is that your self esteem has increased greatly too.

The truth is that dual careers are very difficult to maintain due to time restraints and energy.

However, if that noise at your door is “opportunity knocking” – be sure and give it plenty of thought for sure.



Who knows? It may be just what you need.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.