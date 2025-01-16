Jonathan Koch named COO and President of CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services (CTI), a global, privately held, full-service research organization, headquartered in Covington, announced the hiring of Jonathan Koch as Chief Operating Officer and President.

Koch brings nearly three decades of experience in the global pharma-services industry, where he has led international businesses, assembled and developed high performing teams, and cultivated innovation.

Most recently, Koch served as Chief Executive Officer at Avalere Health, a biopharmaceutical commercialization services company. Prior to that, he spent over a decade with Covance/LabCorp in executive level roles overseeing thousands of employees across global operations, spanning all phases of preclinical/clinical research and development, and central laboratory services. He also spent nearly a decade with Charles River Laboratories (Inveresk Research), where he oversaw clinical operations and commercial services.

“Jonathan has immense industry experience at both large global CROs and laboratories that will be invaluable to CTI as we continue to grow,” according to Timothy J. Schroeder, Chairman & CEO of CTI. “He is a great cultural fit, which was a vital component of our search process. His passion for this industry, the patients and the families, and the teams he’s created was evident in all of our interactions and I am confident that his expertise will be a huge asset to CTI.”

Koch will be overseeing CTI’s global operations across multiple service offerings throughout 60 countries, including clinical operations, real world evidence, research site services, and laboratory services. Kevin Schwarz, who served as Chief Operating Officer for over two decades, retired at the end of 2024.