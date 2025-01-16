UK Health: What to know before considering weight loss surgery

By Joshua P. Steiner, M.D.

UK Healthcare

It’s a new year, which means it is time once again to make those new year’s resolutions.

Resolving to lose weight and improve health is consistently one of the top resolutions people make – and by far the hardest one to stick to.

The news and social media are full of conflicting information about weight loss drugs, “miracle” supplements, and strict diet and exercise plans. Maybe you tried them all with varying results, and now you are ready take control of your health and improve your quality of life.

Could weight loss surgery be the right choice for you?

Weight loss surgery, also called bariatric surgery, goes far beyond helping people look good – it is also a way to feel better and get healthier. Weight loss surgery has many life-changing benefits, including:



• Enhanced quality of life

• Improved ability to accomplish activities of daily living

• Improved management or resolution of conditions such as diabetes, depression, obstructive sleep apnea, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty liver disease

• Reduced joint pain and osteoarthritis

• Improved issues related to infertility

• Decreased risk of certain cancers

There are several weight loss surgical procedures, but the two most common are gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. Both procedures are minimally invasive and require only small incisions.

In a gastric bypass procedure, surgeons create a small pouch in the upper part of the stomach. Food goes from the pouch to the small intestine, bypassing most of the stomach and the first part of the small intestine. This small pouch reduces the amount of food you can eat, as well as the amount of nutrients your body absorbs. This procedure has the potential to resolve Type II diabetes.

A sleeve gastrectomy involves the removal of about 75 percent of the stomach, leaving a small tube or “sleeve” the size of a banana. A smaller stomach reduces the amount of food you eat and causes hormonal changes that help with weight loss.

To be considered a candidate for weight loss surgery, patients must have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 with other conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or sleep apnea, or a BMI of 40 without those conditions. Candidates will need to be able to walk 50 yards unassisted to ensure they are healthy enough for the surgery and recovery and will also engage in pre-surgery counseling to discuss diet and exercise plans. They may be required to complete other therapies such as mental health therapy and smoking cessation. These requirements are intended to help you achieve the best possible weight-loss outcomes after surgery.

All surgeries carry the potential for risk and complications; talk to your primary care provider and bariatric surgeon about what to expect before and after the procedure. Be sure to also contact your insurance company to verify coverage of weight loss surgery.

Weight loss surgery isn’t just about shedding pounds; it’s about reclaiming your health and improving your quality of life. Take the first step toward a healthier future by consulting with your healthcare provider today.

Dr. Joshua P. Steiner is director of Bariatric Surgery at UK Healthcare.