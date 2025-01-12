Judge-Executive Gary Moore to discuss Boone County progress at Florence Rotary Monday

Staff report

The Rotary Club of Florence on Monday at noon will hear Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore discuss the major accomplishments of the county over the last several months and what will be the focus for the upcoming year.

The program will take place at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, 22 Spiral Drive, Florence. Lunch buffet starts at 11:45 a.m.

Moore was first elected Judge/Executive for Boone County in 1998. The Judge/Executive is the highest elected office in county government. Boone County is the fourth most populated and one of the fastest growing counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.



His parallels a career in both private business and public service. He is past President of OKI Regional Council of Governments and serves on the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) Board of Directors. He recently served as the President of the National Association of Counties (NACo) and is past Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Board of Trustees.



Moore has provided vision and leadership for Boone County during a period of growth and development. In the last ten years Boone County has been awarded over 150 economic projects totaling $3.6 billion in capital investment, creating more than 16,000 new jobs. Boone County’s population has increased from 86,000 residents in 2000 to over 135,000 according to the recent 2020 census.

Moore continues to build strong partnerships with the cities, schools, and agencies across the county, state, and region that deliver improved economic development, growth, and the overall quality of life for people of Boone County.

Please help planning for seating and food by RSVPing here. Lunch buffet starts at11:45 a.m. and is $13/person.

The meeting will be live-streamed to the club’s YouTube Channel.