City of Park Hills auctioning off two Dodge police cars with all proceeds supporting the city’s programs

In the market for a car? The City of Park Hills is currently auctioning off two Dodge police cars. The online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and end on Monday, January 20.

Kentucky residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7, on Municibid.

All of the proceeds from the police vehicle auctions will go back into improving the City of Park Hills’s local community, with 100% of the proceeds going to the city. These funds can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

Up for auction is a 2010 Dodge Charger police car that has 81,589 miles on it and features a 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine and 5-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle also has a police package, prisoner transport barrier, hard seats/original seats, and computer mount.

Also up for auction is a 2014 Dodge Durango police cruiser that has 103,885 miles on it and features a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, four-wheel drive, and five-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle also features a single prisoner transport partition, push bumper, and interior mounted emergency lights.

Complete information on each of the vehicles is available at the City of Park Hills’ Municibid page.

City of Park Hills