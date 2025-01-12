OKI Regional Council of Governments announces officers and board of directors for 2025

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors approved the appointment of the board and officers to lead the organization in 2025, with Josh Gerth, Anderson Township Trustee, leading the board as president.

They were appointed at OKI’s first Board of Directors meeting of the new year, which was held this morning, Thursday, Jan. 9.

“Since joining the OKI Board a decade ago, I have been in awe of the collaborative approach of the over 100 OKI board members to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of the region we call home,” said Gerth, who is starting his first term as president of the agency.

“It’s a rare sight to see a diverse group of people with different political backgrounds and viewpoints come together so effectively and make decisions. I’m looking forward to working with my fellow board members in my new role,” Gerth said.

“OKI is a national model for how a metropolitan planning organization can transform a region,” the new president added. “CEO Mark Policinski and his talented staff are the reason for this reputation. I’m both privileged and honored to be a part of this innovative organization.”

OKI officers will serve a one-year term starting today.

• President: Josh Gerth, Anderson Township Trustee

• First Vice President: Bonnie Batchler, Clermont County Commissioner

• Second Vice President: Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati Councilmember

• Treasurer: Kenneth F. Reed, Resident At-Large Member

• Past President: Gary W. Moore, Boone County Judge/Executive

• Secretary: Mark R. Policinski, OKI CEO

OKI’s Board of Directors has 118 members, including many elected officials. OKI is federally mandated and provides $40 million to $80 million in transportation funds annually to construction and planning projects across its eight-county, three-state region. The counties are Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky; and Dearborn in Indiana.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development throughout the tri-state.

